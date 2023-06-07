'Rohit Sharma Got a Hundred at the Oval..': Virat Kohli Expects Indian Skipper to Light up WTC Final vs Australia

Team India are all set to lock horns with Australia in the World Test Championship (WTC) final which will be played at the Oval from June 7-11. The last time Rohit Sharma played at the Oval he smashed a hundred against England and Virat Kohli expects a similar display from the Indian skipper against Australia as well.

Kohli sat down for a chat with ICC wherein he was full of praise for Rohit, who has completely transformed his game in red-ball cricket. A proven player in white-ball cricket, since 2019, Rohit’s transition as an opener in Tests has helped him rise to the peak of his red-ball career.

Rohit Sharma will be playing his 50th Test during the WTC final 2023 against Australia. He averages 52.76 with 6 hundreds & 4 fifties from 36 innings since 2019.

During India’s tour of England in 2021-22, Rohit had a major breakthrough as it was his first trip to England as an opener in Tests. During the second innings the 36-year-old smashed a brilliant ton helping India seal a historic series win.

Rohit has scored 368 runs in 4 Tests during the 2021 tour, including his 127-run knock which was filled with 14 boundaries and a solitary six.

Kohli expects a similarly stellar performance from Rohit while also lauding the latter’s hunger to prove himself in Test cricket after his achievements in white-ball cricket as well.

“Rohit always had more time than anyone, when I saw Rohit Sharma batting for the very first time, I understood what the hype was all about and why he was rated so highly," Virat told ICC.

“What Rohit has done in White ball cricket for a long period, everyone knew his talent but the way he performed in tests in last few years showed his belief that he can do it in tests at the highest level, he has done really in England conditions," said Kohli.

The 34-year-old further added, “The way he performed in tests in the last few years has shown the testimony of his temperament and opening is a tough job and he did a great job, he has performed well in all formats, enjoy watching him especially from other end and hopefully he can repeat his performance what he did in Oval in last time."