'I Never Thought...': Rohit Sharma Explains Why India Experimented With Their Batting Order

It was a strange sight with neither Rohit Sharma nor Virat Kohli walking out to bat despite India losing four wickets in the first ODI against West Indies in Barbados on Thursday. However, it was Rohit and co walking the talk as the India captain had said earlier during the toss that as a team, they want to try a few different things before the 2023 ODI World Cup.

Rohit has opened for India in ODIs for a long time now with Virat Kohli the designated no. 3. However, two modern-day batting greats took the backseat as the target their team was to chase was small and it afforded them the chance to give chance to the white-ball specialists to get some game time in the middle.

Having skittled West Indies for 114 in just 23 overs, India opened their chase with Ishan Kishan and Shubman Gill while Suryakumar Yadav batted at no. 3. Rohit dropped down as low as seventh while Kohli didn’t get to bat at all.

Had the pitch not been as challenging to bat on as it turned out to be, even Rohit wouldn’t have gotten a chance to bat either.

“To be honest, I never thought the pitch was going to play like that," Rohit said at the post-match presentation. “It was the team’s need that we wanted to bowl first and have a score in front of us. I never thought the pitch would deteriorate so much. It had everything for seamers, for spinners and the run scoring was quite difficult. But restricting them to 114 was a superb effort."

“We said we wanted to give chance to the guys. Never thought we’d lose five wickets but again it was a good to give some game time to a lot of these ODI guys who have just come in. We will keep trying those things as and when we fell like we have to do it," he added.

India gave ODI debut to Mukesh Kumar who picked up a wicket on a pitch where spinners ruled the roost.

“Mukesh has been brilliant. Even in the Test series we saw he can swing the new ball, has got a bit of pace and quite consistent as well. So we want to see what he has to offer. Haven’t seen him much of him so it was good to see what he can do with a white ball," Rohit said.

While there wasn’t much that India could have learnt from the contest, Rohit said he was happy to see how the bowlers exploited the conditions to the fullest.

“The takeaway from this game was the entire effort from the bowlers, how they adapted. No matter what the conditions are you still have to bowl well and our bowlers did that. And Ishan Kishan did well with the bat," he said.