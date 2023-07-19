'There's Talk of Rain But no Drastic Changes': Rohit Sharma Unwilling to Disturb Winning Combination

India captain Rohit Sharma had surprised everyone when on the eve of the first Test against West Indies last week, he revealed that the young Yashasvi Jaiswal will be making his debut and Shubman Gill will be batting at no. 3.

It was refreshing for an Indian captain throwing light on the team combination and more so revealing the names/batting spot of particular players during a media interaction.

So 48 hours before the start of the 2nd Test between India and West Indies in Trinidad, when Rohit was asked the same question, he said their won’t be any ‘drastic changes’ despite the talk of rain.

“In Dominica, we were clear, we saw the pitch conditions, knew what’s about to happen," Rohit said. “Here we don’t have clarity as there is talk of rain, but I don’t think there will be any drastic changes. But whatever conditions are available on the five days of the Test, based on that, we will make that decision."

The 2nd Test will also be the 100th such contest between India and West Indies.

“It’s a big occassion. It’s an honour to be taking the Indian team into this game and it doesn’t happen every day. The two teams have so much history, so much of good cricket played," Rohit said.

“I will expect no different in this Test. I am sure they (Windies) will bounce back and it will be exciting for both teams," he added.

Jaiswal and Ishan Kishan made their Test debuts in the series opener. Gill has already been earmarked as a future star.

With the likes of Rohit, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane in their mid thirties, the Indian team is entering the transition phase which the India skipper says is inevitable.

“Transition has to happen, whether today or tomorrow but I am happy that our boys who are coming in are doing well. And our role is important as we have to give them role clarity. Now it’s up to them how they want to prepare and perform for the team," Rohit said.

“… And we rely on those individuals and obviously they are the future of Indian cricket and they will take Indian cricket to greater heights," he added.