Rohit Sharma Injured in Nets on Eve of WTC Final? Here's The Truth

The Indian men’s cricket team got a scare on Tuesday after Rohit Sharma was reportedly injured during practice ahead of the World Test Championship (WTC) final against Australia at The Oval in London, which starts from Wednesday.

While batting in the nets, Rohit was hit on his left thumb and was immediately attended to by Team India physio Kamalesh Jain. He got a taped and put back his glaves on appeared to return back to the nets but almost immediately backed out.

News18 Group Editor Sports K Shriniwas Rao, who is at the Oval, reports that Rohit did not come back to the nets as the Indian team was wrapping up their session anyway.

Rohit Sharma will be assessed again with the team returning back to the hotel and is most likely to play.

India are already missing key players like Jasprit Bumrah and Rishab Pant for the marquee clash.

It was September 2022 when Bumrah last played international cricket, representing India in a T20I against Australia. He subsequently complained of back pain and ended up missing the series against South Africa and did not take part in the T20 World Cup as well. Earlier this year, Bumrah was named in India’s squad for a home ODI series against Sri Lanka in January but was ruled out again. and missed the entire IPL 2023 as well.

As for Rishabh Pant, the young wicketkeeper-batter met with a serious car accident back in December of last year, in which he sustained injuries to his head, knee, and shin. He had to stay in the hospital for more than a month.

Even though Pant has been recovering well, slowly regaining his ability to walk again and attending some IPL 2023 matches well, his return to the field is yet unknown.

The supposed injury did not perturb the Indian captain as he appreaded in front of the media.

“Every captain wants to win championship. I also wants to win championship. For me it will be nice if I can win 1 or 2 championships. Next five days will be quite challenging for us, but we do understand that winning the championship is not easy," Rohit said at the pre-match press conference.