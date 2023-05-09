'Rohit Sharma is a Legend': Cameron Green Backs Struggling MI Captain Ahead of RCB Clash

Mumbai Indians have struggled to get results on a consistent basis in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. Despite some incredible wins, the team is struggling at the eighth position on the points table. The road to playoffs looks tough for the side. Adding to their woes, skipper Rohit Sharma has not been able to get going with the bat. Fans will be hoping to Rohit amongst runs against Royal Challengers Bangalore on Tuesday. On the eve of the crucial match, Cameron Green has now backed his skipper to come good against Royal Challengers.

During his pre-match presser on Monday, Green suggested that Rohit was a legend and categorically denied that there were any concerns in the Mumbai Indians camp regarding the form of the skipper.

“Absolutely not,” Green told reporters when asked if there have been any discussions on Rohit’s form in the Mumbai camp.

He added, “Rohit is a legend, especially with Mumbai and everything that he has done in his career. He could come back into the form at any time. He has batted beautifully in a few games, showing really good tempo at the top, so we are absolutely backing him.”

Cameron Green said "Rohit Sharma is a legend, he could come back into form anytime, batted beautifully in the few games & showing good tempo so we are absolutely backing him". pic.twitter.com/FxTrHbsSh2— Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) May 9, 2023

Rohit Sharma has only managed to score just 184 runs in 10 matches in IPL 2023 at an average of 18.39. Rohit’s form will be particularly worrying for the Indians fans as he is set to lead the national side in a series of high stake contests including the World Test Championship finals after the IPL.

Mumbai will host Faf du Plessis and Co on Tuesday at the Wankhede Stadium. Both the teams are coming into this match after losing their previous fixture. Furthermore, both teams will have to win all of their remaining league games in order to ensure qualification for the playoffs.

Mumbai’s top order will have to come to the party if the five-time champions are to salvage their campaign. Mumbai are heavily dependent on the likes of Suryakumar Yadav and Tim David. This was visible in their defeat against Chennai Super Kings on May 6. On the other hand, Royal Challengers Bangalore will have to play as a team on Tuesday. Their bowling was exposed by Delhi Capitals last week. All eyes will be on Virat Kohli. If he gets going, Royal Challengers will be difficult to stop.

