'Rohit Sharma is Aware that He isn't Exactly a Death Bowler': Simon Doull Defends Arjun Tendulkar

Former New Zealand cricketer Simon Doull shelled out an honest statement regarding Arjun Tendulkar’s role in the Mumbai Indians squad ahead of the franchise’s IPL clash against Gujarat Titans on Tuesday. During an interaction with Cricbuzz, Doull said that Mumbai captain Rohit Sharma is well aware of Arjun’s capability.

According to Doull, the young pacer should be used when the ball is new and can offer swing, rather than giving him the responsibility to bowl in the death overs. Moreover, Doull showed his faith in Arjun, saying that he should not lose his place in the team due to “one bad game” because “he has actually done a pretty good job.”

“Throwing the young man on the heap after one poor game is the last thing you should do to him since, in reality, he has done quite well. In all honesty, I think Rohit Sharma is aware that he isn’t exactly a death bowler. They shouldn’t bowl him in the final four or five overs. He went to him, nevertheless, to give him a chance, and it cost them,” Simon Doull explained.

On his IPL debut against Kolkata Knight Riders, Arjun Tendulkar was pretty good with the new ball, conceding just 17 runs in two overs. Considering his lack of experience, the left-arm quick could not get an opportunity to bowl at the back end of the innings. In his subsequent appearance against Sunrisers Hyderabad, Arjun had to soak in the pressure of the death overs as the youngster was given the responsibility to defend 20 runs in the final over.

The decision clicked well as Tendulkar not only picked up his maiden IPL wicket but also helped Mumbai win the game by 14 runs. He nailed in some exceptional Yorkers while also maintaining his line quite well.

Arjun could not continue the form in the following game against Punjab Kings. Bowling three overs, he conceded as many as 48 runs including 31 runs in a single over, which is the second-most expensive over by a Mumbai bowler. Taking that into account, Simon Doull said, “He reminds me more of Deepak Chahar and Trent Boult, who bowl two to three overs upfront where the ball swings a little bit and then you forget about it. He does not yet have enough experience to bowl towards the end of an inning.”

Coming to the Gujarat fixture on the back of that nightmarish outing, Arjun put up another commendable performance with the new ball, leaking just 9 runs in two overs while also fetching the crucial wicket of Wriddhiman Saha. Arujun might enjoy a good rhythm in the match, but Mumbai could not get the most out of it. While on a chase of Gujarat’s 208-run target, the MI Paltan fell 55 runs short, suffering their second defeat in a row.

