Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan Likely to Leave for England on May 28 | EXCLUSIVE

After losing to Gujarat Titans in Qualifier 2 of IPL 2023 at Narendra Modi Stadium on May 26, Mumbai India’s World Test Championship-bound players Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan have left for Mumbai from where they will leave for England.

While Rohit and Surya left Ahmedabad together for Mumbai in the wee hours on May 27, Ishan too left a few hours ago.

“Rohit and Surya left together very early from Ahmedabad on May 27, around 4 am. They both will be reaching Mumbai. Ishan also left a few hours back, around 11 am. Not sure whether Ishan is directly going to Mumbai, from where they will catch the flight to England,” a source close to the development told News18 CricketNext.

Rohit and Surya are heading to Mumbai only and there is a possibility of Ishan going there too, instead of home, because most of the luggage of these three players is still at MI’s team hotel – The Trident – in Mumbai.

“I think all of them will head to Mumbai only because most of their luggage is still at Trident, Mumbai Indians’ team hotel. Together they will be less than 24 hours at home before hitting the road again,” added the source.

Both Rohit and Ishan are likely to leave for England in less than 24 hours – early morning on May 28 in all likelihood. There is still no clarity on whether Surya, who is a standby, will travel with both Rohit and Ishan or join the squad at a later date.

“Rohit and Ishan are most likely leaving on the 28th, early morning, for England. Surya also could leave with them at the same time but since he is not in the main squad, he could also travel at a later date,” a source aware of the travel plans said.

Ishan, who injured his left eye in the clash against Gujarat Titans and didn’t come out to bat, is doing well after the blow from Chris Jordan’s elbow.

“Ishan is doing well after that injury last night. Shouldn’t be any problem whatsoever,” added the source.

The other WTC–bound players, who didn’t feature in the Playoffs, have already reached England with the entire support staff led by head coach Rahul Dravid. The likes of Virat Kohli, R Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Umesh Yadav and Mohammed Siraj have begun training and Cheteshwar Pujara is already in England for the County stint.

Shubman Gill, KS Bharat, Mohammed Shami, Ajinkya Rahane and Ravindra Jadeja will link up with the squad after the IPL 2023 final on May 28. Like Surya, we are awaiting an update on the travel plans of Ruturaj Gaikwad, who is also a standby.

India squad: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, Ishan Kishan, KS Bharat (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat

Standbys: Suryakumar Yadav, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Mukesh Kumar