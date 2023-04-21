Rohit Sharma Joins Elite Company of MS Dhoni, Sachin Tendulkar as JioCinema's Ambassador

India captain Rohit Sharma was announced as JioCinema’s Brand Ambassador. One of the modern-era greats, Hitman Rohit Sharma holds numerous world records as captain and player, will now open a new inning to build on JioCinema’s vision of making sports viewing synonymous with digital.

“JioCinema is leading the way in transforming how sports is consumed in India across mobile phones and connected TV. The remarkable range of choices it provides fans is truly empowering. I am very pleased to associate with JioCinema and be part of this journey as it enables the shift to the digital platform and offers a higher degree of flexibility, accessibility, interactivity, and personalization to cricket fans,” said Rohit Sharma.

Rohit will work closely with the team at JioCinema, collaborating on a shared vision that is focused on making sports viewing synonymous with digital through a series of initiatives. He will take JioCinema’s digital-first proposition for all premium sports properties nationwide expanding the fan base.

“Rohit Sharma embodies the spirit of sportsmanship, and unmatched leadership, representing the values that fans and players alike hold dear,” said Viacom18 Sports CEO Anil Jayaraj. “Our presentation of sports and the ongoing TATA IPL have a synergy in Rohit’s ability to connect with fans, and this partnership is a natural extension to our quest in leading India on a path that represents an exciting future.”

JioCinema’s free streaming of the TATA IPL 2023 for all viewers in India has resulted in a record-breaking number of views in the first two weeks – over 550 Cr. With a peak concurrency of over 2.4 Cr., JioCinema recorded the highest peak concurrency in a TATA IPL match when Chennai Super Kings met Royal Challengers Bangalore on April 17.

JioCinema breached the record for the second time in five days as they first set a new record of 2.2 Cr. peak concurrency when CSK met Rajasthan Royals on April 12.

JioCinema announced 23 sponsors for its 2023 TATA IPL streaming. The number of sponsors and advertisers signed up by JioCinema this season is significantly higher than any event on digital streaming in India.

