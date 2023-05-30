Rohit Sharma Joins Team India For Training Session in England Ahead of WTC Final

Captain Rohit Sharma has joined the Indian team for the training session at the Arundel Castle Cricket Club. After Mumbai Indians got knocked out of IPL 2023 from the playoffs, Rohit travelled to London ahead of the World Test Championship Final against Australia. Rohit travelled alongside Yashasvi Jaiswal and Jayden Unadkat as the first batch of players already left for England early and have started training for the mega clash which will be played at the Oval starting from June 7.

“Captain @ImRo45 joins #TeamIndia’s training session here at the Arundel Castle Cricket Club. #WTC23," Rohit wrote on Twitter.

ALSO WATCH | ‘This is Best Time to Announce Retirement, But…’: MS Dhoni Answers Million Dollar Question About his IPL Future

The first batch of players who left for England - Virat Kohli, Axar Patel, Umesh Yadav and Shardul Thakur have already begun their preparations for the WTC final having reached London earlier.

Kohli posted a couple of photos from a training session on Monday as he was involved in a batting session in the nets and also was part of the fielding drills.

While the ICC posted a video of Umesh Yadav bowling to the Indian batters in the nets on Tuesday. Kohli and other Indian batters faced the express deliveries of Umesh.

With the conclusion of IPL 2023, the likes of Shubman Gill, Mohammed Shami, KS Bharat, Ravindra Jadeja, and Ajinkya Rahane are expected to join the team soon.

Meanwhile, Rohit’s recent form in IPL is a big concern for India ahead of WTC Final. It was the fourth season in a row where Rohit failed to cross the 400-run mark in IPL. The Mumbai Indians skipper scored just 332 runs in 16 matches at an average of 20.75.

ALSO READ | ‘If I Had to Lose, I Don’t Mind Losing to Him’: Hardik Pandya After Suffering Defeat to MS Dhoni’s CSK in Final

top videos

India squad for WTC Final: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, KS Bharat (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat, Ishan Kishan (wk)

Standby players: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Mukesh Kumar, Suryakumar Yadav