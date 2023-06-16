Rohit Sharma Jumps in Water to Save Wife's Phone on Vacation, Reveals Ritika Sajdeh

Skipper Rohit Sharma is currently on vacation with his family as India have a much-needed break after a hectic last few months. Rohit went on a vacation with his wife Ritika Sajdeh and daughter Samaira as Team India has no cricket to play till next month.

The swashbuckling India opener shared a photo with his family on Thursday while it was his wife Ritika’s Instagram story which grabbed the attention of many on Friday.

Ritika posted a video of Rohit and revealed that the 36-year-old jumped in the water to save her phone.

“My phone fell into the water and this guy jumped in to save it," Ritika wrote.

Meanwhile, the 36-year-old has been under the scanners after India suffered a massive 209-run defeat in the WTC Final against Australia. India looked unprepared for the all-important clash and also made some poor calls in terms of selections and bowling changes. The Asian Giants played with four pacers and a spinner and dropped Ravichandran Ashwin - the decision backfired as the Indian bowlers failed to contain Australia in the first innings as a result they posted 469. After leaking runs in first innings, India kept chasing Australia throughout the match.

Meanwhile, it was another heartbreak for Asian Giants in ICC tournaments as they last won an ICC trophy way back in 2013.

Rohit suggested the best-of-three final would be ideal for the next WTC cycle.

“I would prefer a best-of-three final for the World Test Championship as it would be ideal to compete over 3 Tests after all the hard work, over 2 years, in reaching the final. However, we need to find a window for that. It would be ideal if there are 3 Tests in the next cycle," Rohit had said.

While the Indian skipper also suggested that the final should also be staged outside England too.

“June is not the only month to play the WTC final. It could be played anywhere in the world, not just in England,” he added.