'I Think Rohit Sharma Captains Him Well': Brad Hogg Names Player Who Will Play Big Part for India in ODI World Cup

Former Australia spinner Brad Hogg suggested that India’s chinaman bowler Kuldeep Yadav is going to play a big part in the upcoming ODI World Cup for his team. Kuldeep has been preferred over Yuzvendra Chahal in the Asia Cup squad and is also expected to get selected for the ODI World Cup team.

Kuldeep has been performing consistently well in recent times and cemented his place back in the white-ball set-up. The 28-year-old worked hard on himself after missing out on the 2021 and 2022 T20 World Cup squads.

Hogg heaped praise on Kuldeep and also pointed out that he has flourished under Rohit Sharma’s captaincy in the Indian team.

“He had a great IPL this year. He has come back well. What defines a player is when someone has been dropped. He has been out of the game, worked on his action. He is not falling away as much. He is now getting more revolutions on the ball, and drift as well. I think Rohit Sharma captains him well. He is a fighter," Hogg told Revsportz.

Talking highly of Kuldeep, Hogg suggested he will be key for India in the World Cup and he will pick him in the XI, especially against Australia.

“I absolutely love the way he’s gone about it. Just love the way he has come back into that team and performed straight away. I think he will play a big part in the World Cup. I’d play Kuldeep against Australia,” Hogg added.

Hogg also talked about Rohit Sharma’s captaincy as he has been facing scrutiny in recent times for his defensive approach which was also the case during the World Test Championship Final against Australia.

The veteran Aussie spinner feels that senior players like Virat Kohli and KL Rahul need to step up and back their captain if things don’t go in his favour.

“When you are under pressure, you need other teammates to back you. You need Virat Kohli to step up, maybe Rahul behind the stumps as he has got a lot of captaincy experience. Just to help him to take that pressure off. In the bowling department, bowlers need to stand up, make the decisions by themselves,” he stated.