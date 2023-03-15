Rohit Sharma Meets DJ Martin Garrix, Present Him With Test Jersey

Team India captain Rohit Sharma recently caught up with the iconic DJ Martin Garrix and exchanged pleasantries ahead of India’s three-match ODI series against Australia.

The 35-year-old also gifted the Dutch music icon with an India jersey with the number ’45’ on the back of the kit.

Garrix was also spotted sharing some of his music and production techniques with the opening batsman from Nagpur.

Following the meeting, Garrix took to micro-blogging social media platform to express his gratitude and regards to the Indian skipper.

Garrix wrote “Great meeting you and thank you for the shirt @ImRo45"

Great meeting you and thank you for the shirt ❤️🇮🇳 @ImRo45 pic.twitter.com/hKMbI3FRSG— MARTIN GARRIX (@MartinGarrix) March 15, 2023

India romped to a 2-1 series win over Australia in the recently concluded Border-Gavaskar Trophy and sealed their place in the final of the World Test Championship.

India won the opening Test of the series in Nagpur, where Rohit was crucial as he scored a brilliant ton to help India to a massive win by an innings and 132 runs.

In the second game of the series, India once again triumphed by 6 wickets in New Delhi, Rohit saw out the game in the second innings with his unbeaten 31-run knock, after his 32 runs in the first innings.

The third Test, however, did not swing in favour of the Indians as the visiting Australia pulled one back in the series, as spinner Nathan Lyon wreaked havoc in the Indian camp in his second innings 8-wicket haul. Rohit made 12 runs in each of the innings of the game in Indore.

The final Test, which was the only game in the series to have lasted the full five days, ended in a draw. Rohit made 35 runs off 58 balls in the only innings India played in Ahmedabad.

The World Test Championships final will be played between India and Australia on the 7th of June.

The ODI series between India and Australia is slated to begin on the 17th of March, followed by subsequent games on the 19th and 22nd of March.

