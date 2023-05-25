'I was Upset with Rohit Because...': Virender Sehwag Pinpoints MI Skipper's 'Mistake' During Win over LSG

Virender Sehwag pointed out a ‘mistake from Mumbai Indians skipper which could have cost them dearly in their IPL 2023 Eliminator against Lucknow Super Giants. MI would go on to register a blockbuster 81-run victory over LSG to remain alive for their sixth IPL trophy, however, Sehwag pointed out how Rohit’s decision to give the ball to a ‘young’ Hrithik Shokeen could have easily backfired against a set batsman like Marcus Stoinis.

Chasing 183, LSG were at 79/2 at one stage in their chase but then they suffered an astonishing collapse after losing their captain Krunal Pandya. The dismissal marked the beginning of his side’s downfall as the entire team folded for 101 runs.

Akash Madhwal was the wrecker-in-chief as he picked up a five-wicket haul giving away just five runs in return. Despite the commanding win, Sehwag said that he was ‘upset’ with Rohit who gave the ball to Shokeen for the final over of the powerplay.

Stoinis smashed the youngster for 18 runs, including 3 boundaries and Shokeen didn’t bowl again during the game.

“I was upset with Rohit because he is a young bowler, and that time, Stoinis, an international player, who is set at the crease, was looking to target a bowler. You gave that sixth over to Shokeen, and Stoinis took him to cleaners," said Sehwag on Cricbuzz.

“I can understand that you gave the ball to the spinner considering there was a left-hander on strike as well. But you had an in-form bowler in Piyush Chawla who has taken wickets this season. You could’ve given the over to him," the former Indian opener added.

Sehwag further added, “Any other bowler could’ve probably given 6-8 runs. I thought the pressure was released in that over. But thankfully, after that strategic timeout, Krunal Pandya played that shot that resulted in his wicket and they collapsed."

The veteran pointed out how the mistake from Rohit proved costly although Madhwal was there to pull away with a miraculous act, combined with the poor batting display from LSG batters.

“I still feel, though, that Rohit made a mistake there and he shouldn’t have given that over to Shokeen. He could’ve brought him after the powerplay, because the field would’ve spread after six overs," Sehwag stated further.

Following Pandya’s dismissal, LSG suffered a total breakdown as they lost all of their remaining wickets for just 32 runs, effectively handing a victory to their opponents.