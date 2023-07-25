'Been Excellent in Jasprit Bumrah's Absence..': Rohit Sharma's Massive Praise for Star Pacer Ahead of ODI WC 2023

Team India captain Rohit Sharma was happy with his team’s performance in the second Test against West Indies at Queen’s Park Oval even though the match ended in a draw after Day 5 was washed out due to rain. West Indies ended Day 4 at 76/2, needing 289 runs to win, however, not a single ball could be bowled on Monday amid the relentless rain.

India thus won the series 1-0, having prevailed in Dominica by an innings and 141 runs. The second Test had it all, Virat Kohli’s century, Rohit hitting the fastest fifty of his Test career, Mohammed Siraj picking up a fifer and Ishan Kishan hitting a maiden fifty.

On a flat surface which offered little help to the bowlers, Siraj led the pace attack and drew some much-deserved praise from his captain after winning the player of the match award.

Talking to the broadcasters after the second Test, Rohit said Siraj has been leading the attack well however, he would prefer all the bowlers to chip in rather than the team relying on just one star performer.

“Siraj, I have been watching him closely. He’s taken such a giant step. He’s been excellent in the absence of (Jasprit) Bumrah," said Rohit.

“He has led this attack. I don’t want anyone to lead the attack. I want everyone to lead when they are having the ball in their hand. You want the entire pace battery taking the responsibility," he added.

The man of the moment himself credited Rohit for believing in him and that confidence reflected on the pitch.

“This is my first player of the match award in Tests, I’m very pleased. There wasn’t much help for the pacers. I kept my plans simple and executed them. When you pick wickets in condition like this, you get loads of confidence. Rohit bhai asked me to believe in myself, not take any pressure and enjoy," said Siraj.