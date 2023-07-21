Rohit Sharma Shatters MS Dhoni's Long-standing Record in International Cricket

After getting his 10th Test hundred in Dominica, India skipper Rohit Sharma once again put up a commendable performance on Thursday. After being asked to bat first, the Indian skipper, along with his young partner Yashasvi Jaiswal, stitched a 139-run partnership; a second consecutive century stand for the opening wicket against Windies this series. Rohit played an 80-run knock before getting cleaned up by Jomel Warrican but his innings took him ahead of former captain MS Dhoni on an elite batting list in Test cricket.

Rohit on Thursday surpassed Dhoni to become the fifth-highest run-getter for India in international cricket. The former has so far scored 17,298 runs in 443 games for India and also smashed 44 centuries and 92 half-centuries across formats. On the other hand, the legendary wicketkeeper-batter retired in 2020 with 17,092 runs for India in 523 matches.

Master blaster Sachin Tendulkar leads the chart with a staggering 34357 runs in 664 matches for India. In fact, he holds the record for most runs across formats in international cricket. Current head coach Rahul Dravid scored 24,064 runs in 504 games while Kohli amassed 25,548 in 500 matches.

After Rohit’s dismissal on Thursday, Kohli took centre stage and notched up his 30th Test fifty. He returned unbeaten on 87 after stitching a magnificent century stand with Ravindra Jadeja for the fifth wicket and will root for his 29th hundred when he resumes his innings on Friday.

Meanwhile, the former Indian captain surpassed former South Africa batter Jacques Kallis’ tally of 25,534 runs (in 519 matches) to become the fifth-highest run-scorer in international cricket. Virat currently has 25,548 runs at an average of 53.67. He has 75 centuries and 132 half-centuries in 559 innings, with the best score of 254 (in Tests).

India posted 288 for four at stumps on day 1 after Kohli (87 batting off 161) and Ravindra Jadeja (36 batting off 84) played some exquisite strokes in the final session and ensured India collected 106 runs in 33.2 overs without losing a wicket.