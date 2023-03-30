'Controlling 7 to 15 Overs Extremely Critical': Anil Kumble Advises Rohit Sharma to Bat in Middle-order For MI

Legendary India spinner Anil Kumble suggested that Mumbai Indians should use Rohit Sharma as a middle-order batter in the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League. Rohit has been opening the innings for Mumbai Indians and the Indian team for almost a decade now but he started his career as a middle-order batter and Kumble thinks he should switch to his old role.

Kumble pointed out that Mumbai Indians lack experience in the middle order and they need a player who can control things from seven to fifteen overs.

“Especially with the current MI team, you need that experience in the middle order. There are some wonderful batters that MI possesses, but I think someone like Rohit Sharma in the middle, controlling seven to fifteen overs is extremely critical,” Kumble said on Jio Cinema.

Mumbai have an exciting batting order with the likes of Rohit, Ishan Kishan, Tilak Varma, Dewald Brevis, Suryakumar Yadav, Cameron Green, Tim David and Tristian Stubbs.

The veteran spinner further talked about Rohit’s journey as Mumbai Indians captain as he took over the charges in 2013 and this year will mark a decade of the Hitman donning the captaincy’s hat for the five-time IPL champions.

“He was not afraid to say what he had to say. He had plenty of experience around him and he reached out to them as well, but he took his own decisions. That’s what you want from a captain,” Kumble added.

While another legendary Indian cricketer Zaheer Khan also talked highly of Rohit’s leadership and said he absorbs the pressure well and his communication skills is his biggest strength.

“The captain’s role is of the utmost importance, the way he (Rohit Sharma) is thinking and taking decisions in crucial stages in a cool manner and the right decisions, and if it doesn’t go your way, how he is handling the situation. It is a long tournament and every game’s performance can have an impact in the next game,” said Zaheer.

“Rohit has the ability and personality to absorb pressure very well. The way he communicates in a cool way, not just with players but also in press conferences, I think that is his biggest strength,” Zaheer added.

