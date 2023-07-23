Rohit Sharma Notches Incredible Test Cricket World Record, Becomes Leading Run-Getter for India in WTC History

Team India captain Rohit Sharma has regained his form and has been enjoying a purple patch ever since he landed in the Caribbean islands to take on West Indies. Having scored a fifty in all three of his innings against the Windies in the ongoing Test series so far, the 36-year-old achieved an incredible world record in Test cricket history on Sunday.

Having smashed a fifty during India’s second inning in the second Test at Trinidad on July 23, Rohit became the batsman with the most consecutive double-digit scores in Test cricket history. The Indian opener surpasses many legendary names such as Mahela Jayawardene, and AB de Villiers among others.

Rohit also became India’s leading run-getter in the history of the World Test Championship (WTC), as he continues to be the torch-bearer for Indian cricket.

In the ongoing second Test at Queen’s Park Oval, Rohit went past Jayawardene who has scored in double digits 29 times back to back in red-ball cricket, although the Indian captain’s knock of 57 runs against the Windies helped him surpass a major milestone.

The Indian captain became the batter with the most consecutive double-digit totals (30) in Test cricket history.

Most consecutive double-digit totals in Test cricket history:

30 - Rohit Sharma

29 - Mahela Jayawardene

25 - Len Hutton

25 - Rohan Kanhai

24 - AB de Villiers

Rohit Sharma in the last 30 innings in Tests:

12, 161, 26, 66, 25*, 49, 34, 30, 36, 12*, 83, 21, 19, 59, 11, 127, 29, 15, 46, 120, 32, 31, 12, 12, 35, 15, 43, 103, 80, 57

Not just this, Rohit also became the leading run-getter for India in WTC history, he’s been in terrific form since Test cricket was reformed with the WTC cycles, helping India reach both finals although they fell short on both occasions.

Talking about the second Test, India was in the driving seat looking to force a result as they reach Lunch on Day 4 at 98/1, leading the Windies by 281 runs.

India scored 438 runs in their first innings, and restricted West Indies to 255 in return, with Mohammed Siraj picking a fifer. Earlier Rohit smashed an 80-run knock in the previous innings, and a century in the first Test as well.