Watch: Rohit Sharma Fuels T20I Retirement Talks, Hints he May Visit USA for World Cup Next Year

Since the 2022 T20 World Cup in Australia last year, neither Rohit Sharma nor Virat Kohli has played a single match for India in the format with Hardik Pandya informally assuming the role of first-choice captain.

There hasn’t been any official word from the BCCI upon the future of these two stalwarts in T20Is but time and again reports have emerged claiming that the team management has moved on from the duo.

The focus might be on the ODI World Cup that starts in less than two months from now but India’s preparations for the 2024 T20 WC seem to have already kicked off with the West Indies tour.

As has been the case for the past 10 months, both Rohit and Kohli are not part of the ongoing five-match T20I series in the Caribbean with India playing a bunch of youngsters instead.

So is it all but over in T20Is for two of the finest white-ball cricketers in Indian history?

A clip has emerged of Rohit speaking during an event in USA where he talks about the next year’s T20 world cup. The next edition of the T20 showpiece will be jointly hosted by West Indies and USA.

“More than just going and enjoying, there is another reason to come here (in USA). Because you know the World Cup is coming up. In June (next), there will be a World Cup happening in this part of the world. So, I’m pretty sure everyone is excited. So yeah, we look forward to that," said Rohit.

While he hasn’t indicated if he hopes to be part of India squad for the tourney but he surely is looking forward to it.

For the record, Rohit has been part of all eight editions of the T20 World Cup which was first played in 2007 in South Africa when India became the inaugural champions.