Rohit Sharma Yells at Shardul Thakur, India Captain Fumes in Anger After All-rounder's Sloppy Fielding | WATCH

Indian captain Rohit Sharma can be an animated character on the field, even though the Men in Blue registered an easy win over the West Indies in the first ODI at Barbados, Rohit wasn’t having his players get lazy. There was a sloppy effort on the field from Shardul Thakur and the all-rounder was on the receiving end of a mouthful from the skipper.

After winning the Test series 1-0, the Indian side continued their domination over the Windies in the ODIs as well, picking up a convincing 5-wicket win over the hosts on a spin-friendly pitch.

Ravindra Jadeja picked up 3 wickets and scored a handy 16-run knock to continue his all-round show while Kuldeep Yadav was wrecker-in-chief of the Shai Hope-led unit as they struggled to get to grips with the Indian spinner.

Yadav chipped in with a Man of the Match performance picking up 4 wickets however, before his dominating show, Shardul made a mistake on the field which Rohit noticed and the Indian captain wasn’t too pleased.

The incident took place in the 19th over of the West Indies innings. Shardul was fielding at mid-off when he ended up giving away an extra run to Shai during Kuldeep’s first over.

Subsequently, Rohit was seen yelling at his teammate and a video of the incident has gone viral on social media.

Talking about the first ODI, Rohit had earlier won the toss and invited the hosts to bat first, however, Hope and Co. had a total batting collapse as they could only muster up a total of 114 runs.

The captain himself was the leading run-scorer for his side at 43, with Alick Athanaze also contributing a handy 22-run knock.

India would end up chasing the required total in just 22.5 overs, with Ishan Kishan smashing a fifty after he came out to open alongside Shubman Gill. Rohit himself came out to bat at number 7, while Virat Kohli didn’t come out to bat.

The Men in Blue will look to wrap up the series with another win in the second ODI slated to be played at the same venue on Saturday, July 29.