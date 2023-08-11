'You Don't Get World Cups on a Platter': Rohit's Team India 'Desperate' to End the Drought of ICC Titles

Rohit Sharma didn’t find a place in the 15-man squad when India won the World Cup last time, in 2011. The men in blue featured in the next two editions of the marquee ICC event but were knocked out after losing the semi-finals, to Australia and New Zealand in 2015 and 2019, respectively. Rohit Sharma has well experienced those heart-wrenching defeats and still craves for winning a 50-over world cup for the country. And now since he will be captaining India in the 2023 edition at home, the desire of laying hands on the trophy is sparking vigorously.

India are still looking to find the right balance in the team that could be fielded in the World Cup. Moreover, the hosts will look to end their decade-long draught of an ICC trophy with their last major win coming in the Champions Trophy 2013.

Speaking at an event, Indian captain Rohit Sharma said the team is ‘desperate’ to break the jinx in the upcoming World Cup and are armed with ‘inner confidence’ and ‘self-belief’ to win the title.

“Honestly, I have never won a (50 overs) World Cup, it’s a dream to win a World Cup and to be here fighting for it nothing makes me happier than that,” Rohit told the media here on the sidelines of an event.

“You don’t get World Cups on a platter, you have to really work hard and that is what we have been doing all these years from 2011 till now we all are fighting for it,” the India captain said.

“Everyone is desperate to go and win because we know we have a good team. We are all good players, and that inner confidence and self-belief are there that they can do it. It’s not happened doesn’t mean that we take it lightly. When we lost the 2022 World Cup, I said we will keep fighting for the next World Cup,” he added.

“The World Test Championship was coming and I said we will keep fighting for it, no matter what. Kabhi na kabhi to milega (we will win it at some point),” he expressed.

Rohit said while he is tasked to lead the team, his primary job is to do well as a batter.

“I need to do first as a batter. Captaincy is secondary… my role in the team is more as a batter. Obviously to captain well as well, (but) first of all, I have to score big runs and win games for the team,” he further said.

(With Agency Inputs)