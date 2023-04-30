Rohit Sharma Turns 36: Top 5 IPL Knocks by the Mumbai Indians Skipper

HAPPY BIRTHDAY ROHIT SHARMA: Rohit Sharma is the only player to have captained a team to five IPL titles. Rohit, one of the most flamboyant batters of the current generation, has been a name synonymous with the success of Mumbai Indians. Rohit, the batter, has been crucial to many significant wins in the Indian Premier League over the years.

It all started with his debut in the IPL for the Deccan Chargers against Kolkata Knight Riders in 2008. After playing 234 IPL matches, Rohit has scored over 6,000 runs in the T20 tournament.

As Rohit Sharma celebrates his 36th birthday, it is time to take a look at his top-five knocks in IPL.

109 not out vs Kolkata Knight Riders

Rohit brought up his maiden IPL century during a match against Kolkata Knight Riders in 2012. He played a sublime knock of unbeaten 109 to guide Mumbai Indians to 182. Rohit’s fabulous knock comprised 12 boundaries and five sixes. Mumbai Indians had won the contest by 27 runs. 98 not out vs Kolkata Knight Riders

Rohit Sharma missed out on his second IPL ton by just two runs against Kolkata Knight Riders in 2015. The Mumbai Indians skipper remained unbeaten after producing a scintillating knock of unbeaten 98 in that game. His brilliance with the bat, however, went in vain as Kolkata Knight Riders emerged victorious by seven wickets. 94 vs Royal Challengers Bangalore

The Hitman was at his explosive best in this IPL duel against Royal Challengers Bangalore in 2018. Mumbai Indians, thanks to Rohit Sharma’s blistering 52-ball 94, registered a mammoth total of 213 in that fixture. Mumbai prevailed by 46 runs. 32 not out vs Kolkata Knight Riders

These were the early days of Rohit Sharma in the IPL when he played for Deccan Chargers under the leadership of Adam Gilchrist. In an exciting run chase, Rohit scored 32 runs off 13 balls to earn a thrilling final-ball win for his side against (you guessed it right) Kolkata. 80 vs Kolkata Knight Riders

Kolkata Knight Riders bowlers suffered once again at the hands of Rohit Sharma. In an IPL 2020 match in Abu Dhabi, the Mumbai Indians captain slammed three boundaries and six sixes to score 80 off 54 balls. He was adjudged Player of the Match and Kolkata had to concede a 49-run defeat.

