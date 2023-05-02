'It's Gonna Be Slightly Tough...': Rohit Sharma on Travelling in Mumbai Local With Virat Kohli | WATCH

Team India skipper Rohit Sharma is currently leading the Mumbai Indians franchise in this season’s Indian Premier League (IPL). Rohit will next be seen in action against Punjab Kings on Wednesday. The Mumbai skipper recently took some out of his busy schedule to participate in a fun-filled interaction. Cricket fans found Rohit in a good mood as the Hitman responded to some of the viral memes involving him.

In a video, which is now doing the rounds, Rohit can be seen hilariously reacting to several rib-tickling posts. From cheekily choking Dinesh Karthik to fan-favourite Mumbai local meme- Rohit shared his views on a handful of viral materials. He also shared his thoughts on travelling in the Mumbai local alongside Virat Kohli.

Rohit Sharma's reaction to the memes floating around him. pic.twitter.com/gfNS0NpYM7— Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) May 2, 2023

Cricket fans, of course, joined Rohit Sharma in coming up with some hysterical responses.

“It’s very funny, as far as I know, Virat lives in Delhi but he’s recently shifted to Mumbai but since obviously, we started playing I think it’s gonna be slightly tough travelling in a local train," Rohit can be heard saying in the viral clip.

Referring to a meme involving Team India skipper and Dinesh Karthik, this user quipped, “Rohit expected that Dhoni bhai ki tarah yeh bhi bata dega wicket ke peechhe se, [Rohit expected that he would make a correct call from behind the stumps just like Dhoni].”

Rohit was expected that dhoni bhai ki tarah yeh bhi bata dega wicket ke peechhe se🤣🤣— Once upon a time (@imRajputguddu) May 2, 2023

Some were left awe-struck by Rohit Sharma’s down-to-earth presence.

Rohit sharma seems to be super fun and cool off the field.— prasanth (@Prasanth9899) May 2, 2023

No attitude, unnecessary aggression, only smile. Simple life.— Akshay kumar (@akshaykumark95) May 2, 2023

This person felt that Rohit Sharma missed out on several other funny posts.

Rohit Bhai u misseda lot of memes.— सक्षम¹⁸ (@imvk18king) May 2, 2023

Coming back to on-field events, Rohit Sharma has been in fine touch in this season’s IPL. With 184 runs and a strike rate of 132.37, Rohit has produced a stellar show in IPL 2023. He has so far scored one half-century in the 16th edition of the IPL.

Mumbai, under the leadership of Rohit, have so far won four matches in IPL 2023. The five-time IPL champions are right now placed in seventh position in IPL 2023 standings.

In their last assignment, Mumbai defeated Rajasthan Royals by six wickets. Chasing a target of 213, Mumbai scored the winning runs with three balls to spare.

“Was pleasing to see how we chased down the target. Last game too, we came close and we back ourselves to chase them down. So it was pleasing. Tim (David) has got a lot of ability and power. At the back end that helps and is good to have,” the Mumbai captain said at the post-match presentation. Mumbai will now be up against Punjab Kings on Wednesday.

