'Concentrate on ODI and Test': Ajit Agarkar to Discuss India's T20I Roadmap With Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli

2023 is the year of ODI World Cup and rightly, the focus is on the marquee event with India reportedly settling on a core group of players. At the same time, the team management has started taking concrete steps to allow the next generation of players to settle in with next year’s T20 World Cup in mind.

As part of the transition phase, BCCI chairman of selectors Ajit Agarkar is set to join the Indian cricket team in Trinidad for the 2nd Test against West Indies during which he will meet captain Rohit Sharma and head coach Rahul Dravid.

It will be the first time that Agarkar will be meeting the two in the capacity of chief selector. As per a report, the former India international is expected to discuss the way forward for Indian cricket with the duo.

He will also be meeting Rohit and Virat Kohli to discuss his T20I plans with 2024 world cup in mind.

“The time to bring in young blood in the T20 set up is overdue. They need enough opportunities and exposure before the big event to settle into their roles. Agarkar will make it clear to both Rohit and Kohli that they should concentrate on ODI and Test cricket," The Telegraph quoted a source as saying.

Both Rohit and Kohli haven’t played T20I cricket for India since the world cup in Australia last year when the team exited in the semifinal.

Allrounder Hardik Pandya has been regularly leading the team in the shortest format with Rohit continuing as captain in Tests and ODIs.

India will play a five-match T20I series against West Indies in August followed by a three-match series in Ireland.

Both Rohit and Kohli though remain vital part of their respective IPL franchises though.

Rohit led Mumbai Indians into the playoffs during IPL 2023 although individually, he had an ordinary season.

On the other hand, Kohli no longer captains Royal Challengers Bangalore but he finished as their second-highest run-getter with 639 runs from 14 innings including two centuries and six fifties.