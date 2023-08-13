Rohit Sharma Visits Balaji Temple in Tirupati Ahead of Asia Cup 2023 - WATCH VIDEO

Indian captain Rohit Sharma has returned home after winning the Tests and ODIs against the West Indies and is currently preparing himself for the much-awaited Asia Cup 2023. The Asian championship starts on August 30 with hosts Pakistan taking on Nepal. India will begin their campaign on September 2 against arch-rivals in Pallekele.

Rohit is one of the senior players of the team who has been rested from the ongoing T20Is against the West Indies. Rohit has been keeping himself active with gym sessions during this break and often shares his training videos on Instagram. Meanwhile, on Sunday, a video surfaced on Twitter where the Indian skipper could be seen visiting the famous Balaji temple in Tirupathi along with his wife Ritika Sajdeh. Rohit was seen waving at the people who gathered near the temple premises.

Indian Cricket team Captain Rohit Sharma visit Tirupathi Temple with family.pic.twitter.com/tpmAUP5wxN— Megh Updates 🚨™ (@MeghUpdates) August 13, 2023

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tirupati YaaYo (@tirupatiyaayo)

A couple of days back, Rohit shared a video from his gym session where he could be seen sweating it out. The Indian skipper did several exercises and also clicked pictures with the youngsters around.

“Sweat szn,” the caption of Rohit’s video read.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rohit Sharma (@rohitsharma45)

The Asia Cup will serve as the training ground for the subsequent ICC World Cup which begins on October 5. Rohit has been part of two world cups – 2015 in Australia and 2019 in England – but is yet to win one. Since he will be leading the side for the first time in the mega event, he is as desperate as his teammates to win the trophy and end India’s drought of ICC titles.

“Honestly, I have never won a (50 overs) World Cup, it’s a dream to win a World Cup and to be here fighting for it nothing makes me happier than that. You don’t get World Cups on a platter, you have to really work hard and that is what we have been doing all these years from 2011 till now we all are fighting for it,” Rohit had said.