Rohit Sharma Says 'Aaall Izzz Not Well' For Aamir Khan; Here's Why

The Indian Premier League (IPL) is set to enthrall cricket fans once more. While the fans are eager to see the players take the field in the IPL’s newest edition, there is another source of excitement this time around - Aamir Khan.

Wondering why? The actor has been roped in for the promotion of a cricket fantasy league app and his antics in an ad will definitely remind you of his character ‘Rancho’ from the movie 3 Idiots.

In the promo video, Khan can be seen challenging Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma for a game of cricket and the result will leave you in splits. Without giving anything away, let’s just say that “aaallizzznot well” for Aamir by the end.

The hilarious clip was shared by Rohit on his social media handles. “Aamir bhai, challenge dene ke baad, Aaall Izzz NOT well..” the Men in Blue captain wrote.

Previously, Khan and his 3 Idiots co-stars R Madhavan and Sharman Joshi had created quite a buzz about a sequel for their blockbuster film. It later turned out that their reunion was for the promotion of a cricket fantasy league app.

The advertisement showcased a hilarious war of words between the actors and Indian cricketers like Rohit, Jasprit Bumrah, Ravichandran Ashwin and Hardik Pandya. Watch the video here:

The IPL began on March 31 with defending champions Gujarat Titans beating MS Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings by five wickets. The match played at Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium saw both sides going flat out to start their journey in the tournament with a win. CSK’s fortunes were markedly different from that of GT last year. The four-time champions had finished near the bottom of the table.

As for Rohit, the ‘Hitman’ will lead Mumbai Indians in their first game on April 2 against Royal Challengers Bangalore. The MI skipper gave the IPL captains’ meet and photoshoot in Ahmedabad a miss reportedly because he was not feeling well.

The Rohit Sharma-led brigade were placed at the bottom of the table in the last season. The Mumbai-based franchise will be hoping to turn things around in their favour this time and go all out to achieve their sixth IPL title.

