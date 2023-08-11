Asia Cup 2022 Throwback Video: When Kohli Gave Standing Ovation to Rohit's Juggernaut vs Sri Lanka

The dominance of Rohit Sharma has spanned for a decade now and he seems to still reign supreme as one of the best white-ball batters in the World. The Indian skipper has a tough task ahead this year to lead the team to their third World Cup after a long-awaited wait of 12 years. But before the campaign to become the World Champions, India will be playing the Asia Cup.

The official broadcasters of the Asia Cup, Star Sports have started promoting the event which begins on August 30. On Thursday, Star Sports posted a reel on Instagram, reliving a fiery innings by the Indian skipper against Sri Lanka in the last Asia Cup.

The video was captioned as “Relive the sheer artistry of stroke-play and the splendid innings by Team India’s captain, Rohit Sharma, as he took on Sri Lanka in the thrilling Asia Cup 2022 encounter!”.

The match between Sri Lanka and India in last year’s Asia Cup was an enthralling encounter. The match saw Rohit Sharma turning into destructive mode and smashing the Sri Lankan bowlers all around. He carried the Indian innings as no batter other than him and Surya Kumar Yadav stayed long enough at the crease. The Hitman was in full form scoring 72 runs off just 41 balls, with 5 fours and 4 sixes. Rohit’s innings went in vain as India couldn’t defend the target and lost the match with 1 ball remaining.

Rohit’s Asia Cup also seemed lacklustre as this inning was the only significant score the Indian skipper achieved. He managed 133 runs in 4 innings of the tournament. India failed to qualify for the finals after facing defeat at the hands of Sri Lanka and arch-rivals Pakistan. India won the 2018 edition of the Asia Cup under the captaincy of Rohit Sharma, defeating Bangladesh in the finals.

India will be looking at this year’s Asia Cup as a chance to settle their line-up for the upcoming World Cup. The team will be hoping to find answers to their middle-order problems and will be expecting some injured players to return and get game time before the World Cup starts.