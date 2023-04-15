Rohit Sharma’s ‘Spicy’ Look Gets This Epic Reaction From Rishabh Pant - WATCH

Rohit Sharma’s uber-cool fashion in his latest clip will blow your mind. The Mumbai Indians captain made the day of his fans by dropping a video of his funky OOTD on Instagram. The video opens to a shot of a luxurious hotel with Rohit making a style statement, dressed in an easy-breezy shirt and shorts. Donning a black floral-print shirt, the Indian opener clubbed his attire with matching bottoms and white sneakers.

In the end, he rounded off his look with a vintage grey wristwatch. The footage ends with a beach-ready Rohit heading out of his room in full swag. In the caption, he used red chili and fire emojis to describe his “spicy” look.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rohit Sharma (@rohitsharma45)

The video created quite a buzz on Instagram, with fans flooding the comment section with heart and fire emojis. Among others, Rohit Sharma’s India teammate Rishabh Pant reacted to the clip with a couple of laughing emojis but also a fire icon. Fans also underlined the fact that Rohit Sharma’s social-media engagement has surged since the beginning of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023.

A fan highlighted the “swag” of Rohit Sharma in the Instagram reel. A user wondered if the Mumbai skipper was feeling the “Goa vibe.” Another fan urged Rohit to notch up a century in his upcoming appearance in the IPL. An individual anticipated that the Indian cricketer might be preparing for making his debut in Bollywood.

Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians could not make a desirable start to their campaign in the IPL 2023. But they managed to turn the table around in the last game, beating Delhi Capitals by 6 wickets in a last-ball thriller. Batting first, the Capitals put up a decent target of 173 runs. In reply, the opening pair of Rohit and Ishan Kishan gave Mumbai a perfect start, building a 71-run partnership. The skipper led from the front and registered a crucial half-century. During his 65-run innings, Rohit smashed as many as 6 boundaries and 4 maximums.

Following the captain’s dismissal, Tilak Verma held on to the crease and played a composed 41-run knock off 29 deliveries. Tim David and Cameron Green gave the final touch with their blistering cameos. In their coming fixture, Mumbai will welcome Kolkata Knight Riders at Wankhede on April 16.

