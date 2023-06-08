Rohit Sharma's Team Selection Slammed by Netizens After Damning Stat Highlights India's Struggles in WTC Final

Things started off well for Team India on Day 1 of the World Test Championship final against Australia. Winning the toss, India invited the Aussies to bat first in hopes of getting early wickets. The plan seemed to be working with three wickets at the top but the partnership between Travis Head and Steve Smith changed the tide of the game. Indian bowlers looked clueless and were hammered around by the Aussie duo.

No Indian bowler had an economy rate of less than 3 runs per over on Day 1 of the Test match as Australia finished with 327/3 on the board at Stumps.

IND vs AUS WTC Final LIVE: India Eye Strong Start After Head-Smith Put Australia in Command

No Indian bowler had an economy under 3 on a Day 1 Pitch. pic.twitter.com/lkHsvXARcH— Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) June 7, 2023

Ravindra Jadeja had the lowest economy of 3.43 and Shardul Thakur had the highest economy of 4.17 at the end of Day 1. A tweet displaying the bowling figures soon went viral, garnering various reactions.

Many fans were quick to show support for the Indian bowlers and said that they would make a strong comeback in the game. “Shami, Siraj and Thakur(those who saw the match would understand the qualify of bowling line and length)were brilliant, Umesh Yadav so far had been the sole disappointment…expecting them to make a strong statement on day 2 with his pace,” a fan wrote.

Shami, siraj and thakur(those who saw the match would understand the qualify of bowling line and length)were brilliant, Umesh yadav so far had been the sole disappointment…expecting home to make a strong statement on day 2 with his pace— Aditya Bharatwaj (@AdityaBharatwaj) June 7, 2023

However, not everyone seemed so positive and a section of fans criticised the poor show by the Indian bowlers.

Take a Bow, what a performance 💪🏻🫡😭— Tanmay (@Tanmay2118) June 7, 2023

A fan declared that India has already lost the match.

Match is already lost— MD (@MadhurimaDeb10) June 8, 2023

Another suggested that the contest was headed for a draw.

That's a good sign for match goes in draw ….— Syed Ahmed 🇮🇳 (@ahmedsyed612) June 7, 2023

This person blamed the IPL for India’s poor show in the Test match.

This is the Ipl effect. Low energy levels, Lack of discipline etc etc. This is all on the management. The goal has to be getting Indian cricket to no.1 in all formats but for them money is everything. Disappointing. Hoping for a better day tomorrow🤞— Kush D (@futurechessGM) June 7, 2023

Questioning India’s selection choices for the game, a fan suggested that India should have played with Ravichandran Ashwin instead of Umesh Yadav

aswin was a good option instead of umesh— Dr.Shibil  (@drshibilv) June 7, 2023

Team selection is the biggest bane for India in all ICC Tournaments ! Does Thakur deserved to be in India’s first eleven ? No way ! If 3 seamers can’t do a job then 4th one can’t do it ! Ashwin was always dropped ! Poor team selection— Raj (@n032639) June 7, 2023

Following the early wickets of Australia’s top three batters, India was looking to be in the driver’s seat. That’s when Travis Head chose to take up a counter-attacking strategy, joining hands with Steve Smith. The Southpaw went hard on the Indian bowlers and eventually notched up his sixth Test century off just 106 deliveries.

Smith showed off his composure at the other end and scored a gritty 95 off 227 balls at the end of the first day. Head remained unbeaten at 146 runs. During his 156-ball innings, Head smashed as many as 22 boundaries and a single six.