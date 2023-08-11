Rohit Sweats it out in the Gym as India Captain Gears Up for the Asia Cup: WATCH

Indian skipper Rohit Sharma is back in the country and spending his rest days in the gym to get ready for the forthcoming Asia Cup. After leading the team to victories in the Tests and ODIs against the West Indies, Rohit was one of the senior players who has been rested from the 5 T20Is which are currently underway. Before heading to Sri Lanka later this month, Rohit has been training hard as he prepares for the much-awaited continental championship.

On Friday, Rohit shared a video from his gym session where he could be seen sweating it out. The Indian skipper did several exercises and also clicked pictures with the youngsters around.

“Sweat szn,” the caption of Rohit’s video read.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rohit Sharma (@rohitsharma45)

The upcoming Asia Cup will be dress rehearsal for the ICC World Cup which begins in October. In both tournaments, India will begin their campaign against arch-rival Pakistan. Rohit has been part of two world cups – 2015 in Australia and 2019 in England – but is yet to win one. Since he will be leading the side for the first time in the mega event, he is as desperate as his teammates to win the trophy and end India’s drought of ICC titles.

“Honestly, I have never won a (50 overs) World Cup, it’s a dream to win a World Cup and to be here fighting for it nothing makes me happier than that. You don’t get World Cups on a platter, you have to really work hard and that is what we have been doing all these years from 2011 till now we all are fighting for it,” Rohit told the media here on the sidelines of an event.

“Everyone is desperate to go and win because we know we have a good team. We are all good players, and that inner confidence and self-belief are there that they can do it. It’s not happened doesn’t mean that we take it lightly. When we lost the 2022 World Cup, I said we will keep fighting for the next World Cup,” he added.