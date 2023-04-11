Royal Challengers Bangalore Share Unique Plan to Celebrate National Pet Day

From pulling off incredible finishes on the field to standing up for a social cause, the Royal Challengers Bangalore franchise never misses an opportunity to impress fans. On National Pet Day, RCB decided to make special arrangements for canines. The team shared that they will present a pet-exclusive stand in the Indian Premier League. “National Pet Day! We have given our pawesome friends a pet-exclusive stand in IPL called The Dog-out! The sight that cheers us up,” Royal Challengers Bangalore tweeted.

NATIONAL PET DAY! We have given our pawesome friends a pet-exclusive stand in IPL called The Dog-out! The sight that cheers us up! #PlayBold #ನಮ್ಮRCB #IPL2023 pic.twitter.com/UZaoJi0LTA — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) April 11, 2023

IPL 2023 Points Table: Check Team Standings, Team Points, Wins, Losses & Orange Cap, Purple Cap

In 2019 too, Royal Challengers Bangalore celebrated International Pet Day by launching an innovative campaign where their big stars clicked pics with animals.

Dedicated to those furry friends who love us unconditionally on good days and especially bad ones. RCB celebrates International Pet Day! #RCBLovesFurry #PlayBold pic.twitter.com/dd1xeUn3IV— Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) April 11, 2019

Royal Challengers Bangalore presently occupy the seventh position in the IPL table after a heartbreaking loss to Lucknow Super Giants on Monday night.

Orange Cap: Check Out Full List for Top Batters in Orange Cap Race

Despite posting a solid total of 212, Bangalore conceded a one-wicket defeat against Lucknow Super Giants. Captain Faf Du Plessis once again excelled with the bat after producing a terrific knock of 79. But Bangalore bowlers failed miserably to defend the target. Lucknow wicketkeeper Nicholas Pooran pulled off a blistering knock of 19-ball 62 to guide his side to a nail-biting victory on the final delivery of the contest.

Purple Cap: Check Out Full List for Top Bowlers in Purple Cap Race

The Faf du Plessis-led side clinched a comfortable eight-wicket win over five-time champions Mumbai Indians to kick off the tournament in style. Skipper Du Plessis was adjudged Man of the Match in that encounter for producing a commendable knock of 73.

Bangalore’s momentum, however, faced a jolt in the next game. Chasing a huge total of 205, Royal Challengers Bangalore folded for a lowly 123 in 17.4 overs. Kolkata spinner Varun Chakravarthy scalped four wickets in the match to earn an impressive 81-run win for his side.

In their next assignment, Royal Challengers Bangalore will be up against Delhi Capitals on Saturday at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Get the latest Cricket News, IPL 2023 Live Score, Orange Cap and Purple Cap holder details here