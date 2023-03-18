Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Gujarat Giants Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch WPL 2023 Live Coverage on Live TV Online

Royal Challengers Bangalore’s horrendous five-match losing streak eventually came to an end earlier this week. In their last Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2023 fixture, Royal Challengers Bangalore secured a five-wicket win over UP Warriorz to register their first victory of the season. The Smriti Mandhana-led side will now look to carry forward the momentum as they are set to take on Gujarat Giants on Saturday, March 18. The WPL clash between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Gujarat Giants will be played at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai. In their first-leg meeting, Gujarat Giants had claimed a convincing win by 11 runs.

Gujarat Giants will head into the contest after getting the better of Delhi Capitals by 11 runs. With two wins from six games, the Sneh Rana-led side are now placed in fourth position in the WPL standings.

Ahead of Saturday’s WPL match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Gujarat Giants; here is all you need to know:

What date WPL 2023 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Gujarat Giants will be played?

The WPL 2023 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Gujarat Giants will take place on March 18, Saturday.

Where will the WPL 2023 match Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Gujarat Giants be played?

The WPL 2023 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Gujarat Giants will be played at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.

What time will the WPL 2023 match Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Gujarat Giants begin?

The WPL 2023 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Gujarat Giants will begin at 7:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Gujarat Giants WPL match?

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Gujarat Giants WPL match will be televised on Sports 18 Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Gujarat Giants WPL match?

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Gujarat Giants WPL match will be streamed live on the JioCinema app and website.

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Gujarat Giants Possible Starting XI:

Royal Challengers Bangalore Predicted Starting Line-up: Smriti Mandhana (c), Sophie Devine, Heather Knight, Ellyse Perry, Kanika Ahuja, Richa Ghosh (wk), Shreyanka Patil, Megan Schutt, Sobhana Asha, Renuka Singh Thakur, Disha Kasat

Gujarat Giants Predicted Starting Line-up: Sophia Dunkley, Laura Wolvaardt, Harleen Deol, Ashleigh Gardner, Dayalan Hemalatha, Ashwani Kumari, Sushma Verma (wk), Sneh Rana (c), Tanuja Kanwar, Kim Garth, Mansi Joshi

