RCB vs KKR Live Score IPL 2023: Royal Challengers Eye Hat-trick of Wins Against Struggling Kolkata

moral-boosting victory away from home.

KKR have struggled to zero in on their opening pair. The former champions have shuffled around with Sunil Narine, Jagadeesan, Litton Das, Jason Roy, and Rahmanullah Gurbaz at the top. Their decision to send Narine to open the innings alongside Jagadeesan against CSK failed as the West Indian departed for a duck.

The big-hitting Andre Russell has also failed miserably in his role as the finisher. He hasn’t been able to hit the big shots and the fact that KKR send him at number seven or eight has not been helpful. But KKR will walk into the game with a slight psychological edge, having defeated RCB by 81 runs earlier this season.

`Meanwhile, Faf du Plessis and his troops have won four of their seven games, including the last two, and find themselves just outside of the top four in the fifth spot.

RCB’s wins have come on the back of sensational performers by a few players.

Du Plessis has been in sublime form and has raised several century stands with Virat Kohli and Glenn Maxwell, who are also in good nick.

Such is the dependence on the three that only they are doing the bulk of the scoring while the other batters have failed to fire.

