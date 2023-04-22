Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2023: Check Predicted XIs, RCB vs RR Head-to-Head Record

IPL 2023, RCB vs RR Probable XIs: Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) found some much-needed momentum with a convincing win over the Punjab Kings in Mohali. They will now take on the Rajasthan Royals, as both these sides will look to bolster their position in the points table.

Although Rajasthan still holds the top spot, they suffered a loss to the Lucknow Super Giants and will be wary of slipping away. They have a solid team and barring a few issues in the middle order, the rest of the players look in good shape. Hence, this match holds significance for both teams.

RCB’s top-performing batters, Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis, need to play more proactively in the middle overs. Meanwhile, Dinesh Karthik and Glenn Maxwell must show greater consistency to support the team.

As for Rajasthan, they require a more consistent middle-order performance, and they might consider bringing in Joe Root to address this issue. It will be interesting to see if they continue with Riyan Parag or give a promotion to Dhruv Jurel in this match.

RCB vs RR Head-to-Head Record

So far, Royal Challengers Bangalore has won 13 matches, Rajasthan Royals has won 12, and 3 matches went undefeated.

It is a fairly even spread and the conditions at the M Chinnaswamy stadium could once again give both these sides a fair shot at winning the match.

Check Out RCB vs RR Probable XIs

RCB Probable XI: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis(c), Mahipal Lomror, Glenn Maxwell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik(w), Wanindu Hasaranga, Suyash Prabhudessai, Harshal Patel, Wayne Parnell, Mohammed Siraj

RR Probable XI: Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (c/wk), Devdutt Padikkal, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Adam Zampa, Sandeep Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal

RCB vs RR Full Squad

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Mohammad Siraj, Faf du Plessis, Harshal Patel, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dinesh Karthik, Shahbaz Ahmed, Anuj Rawat, Akash Deep, Josh Hazlewood, Mahipal Lomror, Finn Allen, Suyash Prabhudessai, Karn Sharma, Siddharth Kaul, David Willey, Reece Topley, Himanshu Sharma, Manoj Bhandage, Rajan Kumar, Avinash Singh, Sonu Yadav, Michael Bracewell, Wayne Parnell, Vijaykumar Vyashak

Rajasthan Royals: Sanju Samson (c & wk), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shimron Hetmyer, Devdutt Padikkal, Jos Buttler (wk), Dhruv Jurel, Riyan Parag, Sandeep Sharma, Trent Boult, Obed McCoy, Navdeep Saini, Kuldeep Sen, Kuldeep Yadav, R Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, KC Cariappa, Jason Holder, Donovan Ferreira (wk), Kunal Rathore, Adam Zampa, KM Asif, Murugan Ashwin, Akash Vashisht, Abdul PA, Joe Root

