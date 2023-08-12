‘Indian Team Might be Concerned About Shubman Gill, He Hasn't Managed to Score Big’: EX-IND Pacer

Young batter Shubman Gill has earned his place in the Indian dressing on the back of some phenomenal performances, both at home and away. Regarded as one of India’s future, the youngster has been backed by the team management as the opening partner of Rohit Sharma, eventually replacing the veteran Shikhar Dhawan. But the talented cricketer is currently going through a tough phase where runs are not coming easy.

Gill is currently in the Caribbean for a multi-format bilateral series. After hardly leaving an impact in the Tests and ODIs, the 23-year-old is looking to find his lost rhythm in the T20Is. He has managed scores of 3, 7 and 6 in three games and as India look forward to a crucial win on Saturday in Lauderhill, the team will expect a much better output from Shubman Gill.

Speaking of Gill’s recent performances, JioCinema expert RP Singh underlined the batter’s weakness against left-arm spinners. However, the former pacer also opined the team has decided to give a long rope to Gill.

“I think the Indian team might be concerned about Shubman Gill already because he hasn’t managed to score big for quite a long time. He has not done well against the left-arm spinners on a few occasions, too. The pitches are a bit challenging, no doubt, but if you’re playing at the international level, you’ll encounter different types of surfaces. It’s not like Indian pitches will always be the same, allowing you to play big shots through the line. But I feel the Indian team has decided that Shubman (Gill) will be opening the innings with Rohit Sharma in future,” RP Singh told JioCinema.

With the series on the line, RP feels that India should change their batting approach, adding that any of the top-order remains till the end then India can comfortably win the game.

“The change should primarily be in the batting approach because batting is a crucial aspect for us. Along with that, seven batters are playing, and when the top four batsmen perform effectively if one of them stays until the 18th-19th over, India will comfortably win the match. Moreover, the pitch at Florida is also favourable for batting,” RP Singh further said.