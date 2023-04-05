RR vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction For IPL 2023: Check Team Captain, Vice-captain And Probable XIs For Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings

Rajasthan Royals have been brimming with confidence as they outclassed Sunrisers Hyderabad in the opening match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. The Pink franchise will aim to continue the winning momentum when they cross swords against Punjab Kings in the upcoming fixture. The hotly anticipated clash is slated to be held at the Assam Cricket Association Stadium, also known as Barsapara Cricket Stadium, in Guwahati on April 4. Punjab Kings also made a roaring start to their campaign. Shikhar Dhawan and Co outclassed Kolkata Knight Riders in the season opener, registering a 7-run victory as per the DLS method in the rain-affected encounter.

Rajasthan Royals batters were on top of their form in the last match, which saw them posting a huge total of 203 runs. As many as three batters – Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Sanju Samson – notched a half-century. Among their bowlers, Yuzvendra Chahal was the star performer as the spinner picked up four wickets.

IPL 2023 Full Coverage | IPL 2023 Schedule | IPL 2023 Results | IPL Orange Cap | IPL Purple Cap

Punjab Kings showed their batting prowess in the earlier game as well. Bhanuka Rajapaksha scored a 32-ball half-century, while captain Dhawan scored a crucial 40. Their bowling unit was equally brilliant with Arshdeep Singh folding up with a three-wicket haul.

RR vs PBKS Telecast

The Star Sports Network has the broadcasting right for Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings IPL match.

RR vs PBKS Live Streaming

The IPL match between Rajasthan Royals and Punjab Kings will be streamed live on the Jio Cinema app and website.

RR vs PBKS Match Details

The RR vs PBKS IPL match will be played at the Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati on Wednesday, April 5, at 7:30 pm IST.

RR vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction

Captain: Sanju Samson

Vice-captain: Sikandar Raza

Wicketkeepers: Jos Buttler,

Batters: Sanju Samson, Shikhar Dhawan, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Devdutt Padikkal

Allrounders: Jason Holder, Sikandar Raza, Sam Curran

Bowlers: Trent Boult, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal

RR vs PBKS Probable XIs:

RR Probable XI: Jos Buttler (wk), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (C), Devdutt Padikkal, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Jason Holder, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, KM Asif, Yuzvendra Chahal

PBKS Probable XI: Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Shikhar Dhawan (c), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Jitesh Sharma, Sikandar Raza, Sam Curran, Shahrukh Khan, Nathan Ellis, Harpreet Brar, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh

RR vs PBKS Full Squad

Rajasthan Royals: Sanju Samson (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shimron Hetmyer, Devdutt Padikkal, Jos Buttler, Dhruv Jurel, Riyan Parag, Sandeep Sharma, Trent Boult, Obed McCoy, Navdeep Saini, Kuldeep Sen, Kuldip Yadav, R Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, KC Cariappa, Jason Holder, Donovan Ferreira, Kunal Rathore, Adam Zampa, KM Asif, Murugan Ashwin, Akash Vashisht, Abdul P A, Joe Root

Punjab Kings: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Shahrukh Khan, Matthew Short, Prabhsimran Singh, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Jitesh Sharma, Raj Bawa, Rishi Dhawan, Liam Livingstone, Atharva Taide, Arshdeep Singh, Baltej Singh, Nathan Ellis, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Harpreet Brar, Sam Curran, Sikandar Raza, Harpreet Bhatia, Vidwath Kaverappa, Mohit Rathee, Shivam Singh

Get the latest Cricket News, IPL 2023 Live Score, Orange Cap and Purple Cap holder details here