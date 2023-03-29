RR Playing XI IPL 2023: Pick Your Strongest Rajasthan Royals Team

Last year, Rajasthan Royals made it to an IPL final for the first time since the inception of the T20 league way back in 2008. However, they ran into Gujarat Titans who seemed destined to win the trophy on debut. But for RR, the performance was a positive sign for how far the team has come in terms of gathering the right arsenal to launch a title bid.

RR were second on the points table after the end of the league stage and eventually finished as the runners-up. In IPL 2023, their aim will be nothing short of lifting the trophy and with the kind of players they have at their disposal, it won’t be surprising if captain Sanju Samson ends up leading them all the way to the glory.

RR start their campaign on April 2 when they take on Sunrisers Hyderabad in an away fixture. Their last league match is scheduled for May 19, against Punjab Kings in Dharamsala.

Match 1: April 2 - Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals, Hyderabad (3:30 pm IST)

Match 2: April 5 - Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings, Guwahati (7:30 pm IST)

Match 3: April 8 - Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals, Guwahati (3:30 pm IST)

Match 4: April 12 - Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals, Chennai (7:30 pm IST)

Match 5: April 16 - Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals, Ahmedabad (7:30 pm IST)

Match 6: April 19 - Rajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Super Giants, Jaipur (7:30 pm IST)

Match 7: April 23 - Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals, Bengaluru (3:30 pm IST)

Match 8: April 27 - Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings, Jaipur (7:30 pm IST)

Match 9: April 30 - Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals, Mumbai (7:30 pm IST)

Match 10: May 5 - Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans, Jaipur (7:30 pm IST)

Match 11: May 7 - Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Jaipur (7:30 pm IST)

Match 12: May 11 - Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals, Kolkata (7:30 pm IST)

Match 13: May 14 - Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, Jaipur (3:30 pm IST)

Match 14: May 19 - Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals, Dharamsala (7:30 pm IST)

