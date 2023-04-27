RR vs CSK Live Score, IPL 2023: Sanju Samson's Royals Aim to Bounce Back Against In form Chennai Super Kings

Live now
Curated By: Amrit Santlani
Last Updated: April 27, 2023, 16:47 IST
Jaipur, India
Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings dished out an instant classic earlier in IPL 2023 with MS Dhoni failing to finish off in style courtesy of some brilliant death-over bowling from Sandeep Sharma. The two sides are all set to renew their rivalry once again with Dhoni’s CSK travelling to Jaipur on April 27, Thursday, hoping to avenge their defeat from earlier this season. Sanju Samson’s Royals have lost two matches in a row and from being leaders at the top of IPL 2023 points table, they have slipped down to third place, while the four-time IPL champs have climbed to the top. Read More
The average first-innings total here is 157. The chasing sides enjoy a superior winning record. Just one match has been held at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium this season and LSG posted 154/7 in it after batting first. In reply, RR managed 144/6.
Captain: Ravindra Jadeja
Vice-captain: Jos Buttler
Suggested Playing XI for RR vs CSK Dream11 Fantasy Cricket
Wicketkeepers: Sanju Samson, Jos Buttler
Batters: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ajinkya Rahane, Shimron Hetmyer
Allrounders: Ravindra Jadeja, Moeen Ali
Bowlers: Trent Boult, Sandeep Sharma, Tushar Deshpande, Yuzvendra Chahal
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of IPL 2023 match 37 between Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings from Jaipur. RR had won the last match between these two teams by 3 runs, CSK will be hoping to avenge that defeat, follow this space for all the live updates.
Since losing the match against Rajasthan Royals earlier this season by 3 runs, CSK have embarked upon a three-match winning streak, even in the absence of some of their key players such as Deepak Chahar and Ben Stokes. Devon Conway has risen to the occasion and has been scoring runs for fun, whereas in Tushar Deshpande, Dhoni seems to have unearthed another gem and they have also been boosted by the reignited Ajinkya Rahane who has earned a recall into the Indian team for the World Test Championship final after his sensational performances this season.
CSK are currently sitting pretty atop the IPL points table with 10 points from 7 matches, they are level on points with second-placed Gujarat Titans but have a better net run rate and the Yellow Army will hope to consolidate their lead at the top with another win, their fourth consecutive victory this season.
On the other hand, Rajasthan Royals have lost back-to-back games to Lucknow Super Giants and Royal Challengers Bangalore. Jos Buttler is the leading run-getter for the inaugural IPL champs, but he failed to open his account against RCB and will hope to fare better against CSK.
The role of Trent Boult with the new ball will be key to break the opening partnership of Ruturaj Gaikwad and Devon Conway. Boult has the most wickets this season in the first over of powerplay and he’ll be looking to continue that sublime run with the new ball.
CSK and RR have squared off against each other 27 times in IPL, Chennai Super Kings have won 15 matches, while the Royals have won 12 games.
