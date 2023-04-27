RR vs CSK Live Score, IPL 2023: Sanju Samson's Royals Aim to Bounce Back Against In form Chennai Super Kings

Read more

Since losing the match against Rajasthan Royals earlier this season by 3 runs, CSK have embarked upon a three-match winning streak, even in the absence of some of their key players such as Deepak Chahar and Ben Stokes. Devon Conway has risen to the occasion and has been scoring runs for fun, whereas in Tushar Deshpande, Dhoni seems to have unearthed another gem and they have also been boosted by the reignited Ajinkya Rahane who has earned a recall into the Indian team for the World Test Championship final after his sensational performances this season.

CSK are currently sitting pretty atop the IPL points table with 10 points from 7 matches, they are level on points with second-placed Gujarat Titans but have a better net run rate and the Yellow Army will hope to consolidate their lead at the top with another win, their fourth consecutive victory this season.

On the other hand, Rajasthan Royals have lost back-to-back games to Lucknow Super Giants and Royal Challengers Bangalore. Jos Buttler is the leading run-getter for the inaugural IPL champs, but he failed to open his account against RCB and will hope to fare better against CSK.

The role of Trent Boult with the new ball will be key to break the opening partnership of Ruturaj Gaikwad and Devon Conway. Boult has the most wickets this season in the first over of powerplay and he’ll be looking to continue that sublime run with the new ball.

CSK and RR have squared off against each other 27 times in IPL, Chennai Super Kings have won 15 matches, while the Royals have won 12 games.

Get the latest Cricket News, IPL 2023 Live Score, Orange Cap and Purple Cap holder details here