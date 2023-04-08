RR vs DC: David Warner Pips Virat Kohli to Become Fastest Player to Score 6000 IPL Runs

Delhi Capitals captain David Warner registered his name in the record books by becoming the quickest batter to score 6000 runs in Indian Premier League history. Warner reached the mark with a boundary off Trent Boult’s delivery to become the third batter to score 6000 runs in the cash-rich league.

Meanwhile, Warner is the only overseas batter to breach the mark as South Africa’s AB de Villiers, who has already announced his retirement from all forms of cricket, is at the second spot with 5162 runs.

The swashbuckling Australian opener took just 165 innings to get to the iconic mark which is the fastest by any batter

Quickest to 6000 runs in IPL (Innings Taken)

David Warner - 165

Virat Kohli - 189

Shikhar Dhawan - 199

When it comes to batters with more than 4000 IPL runs Warner has the best average (about 42.28). The only batter with an average of over 40 and 4000-plus runs in IPL. The southpaw also completed the 2000-run mark for the Delhi-based franchise in the cash-rich league.

Meanwhile, Chasing the massive 200-run target on Saturday, Delhi Capitals used the Impact Player rule to bring Prithvi Shaw in the middle to open the innings for them. He replaced Khaleel Ahmed in the XI. While it didn’t turn out well for the Mumbaikar as Trent Boult with a ball going away from him managed to get the edge from the bat as Sanju Samson grabbed a diving catch behind the stumps to add more misery to Shaw’s IPL season with a second ball duck. While Manish Pandey was plumb in front of the wicket on the very next delivery.

The two early wickets put pressure on Warner once again which didn’t allow him to play his natural aggressive game. He tried to revive the chase with a 36-run stand alongside Rilee Rossouw but the Proteas batter also failed to get going and was dismissed for 14.

Warner managed to keep DC alive in the game with a crucial 64-run partnership with Lalit Yadav but Boult returned to the attack and dismissed the latter to put the Capitals on the mat.

