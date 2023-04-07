Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals Probable XIs, IPL 2023: Check Predicted Teams And RR vs DC Head to Head Record

After suffering a five-run defeat at the hands of Punjab Kings in their last match, Rajasthan Royals will now be aiming to get back on the winning track. In their next match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 season, Rajasthan will be up against a depleted Delhi Capitals side. The IPL 2023 fixture between Rajasthan and Delhi will be played at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati. With two points from as many matches, the Sanju Samson-led side now occupies the fourth spot in the IPL 2023 points table. Rajasthan kicked off their IPL 2023 journey on a promising note after recording a comfortable 72-run win over Sunrisers Hyderabad.

IPL 2023: Orange Cap Complete List of Batters with Most Runs, Check here

Delhi Capitals have had a poor IPL 2023 outing so far. With no points in their kitty, the David Warner-led side are now struggling at the eighth spot of the IPL points table.

When will the Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals, IPL 2023 match be played?

The Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2023 match will be played on Saturday, April 8.

Where will the Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals, IPL 2023 match be played?

The IPL 2023 match between Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Capitals will be played at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati.

What time will the Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals, IPL 2023 match start?

The IPL 2023 match between Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Capitals will begin at 3:30 pm IST.

IPL 2023 Points Table: Check Team Standings, Team Points, Wins, Losses & Orange Cap, Purple Cap

How to live stream Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals, IPL 2023 match?

The Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2023 match will be streamed live on JioCinema app and website.

How to watch Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals, IPL 2023 match on TV?

The Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2023 match will be televised live on Star Sports Network.

Check Out RR vs DC Probable XIs

RR Probable XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (c and wk), Devdutt Padikkal, Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Dhruv Jurel, Jason Holder, Trent Boult, KM Asif

DC Probable XI: David Warner (c), Prithvi Shaw, Mitchell Marsh, Sarfaraz Khan, Rilee Rossouw, Abhishek Porel (wk), Axar Patel, Aman Hakim Khan, Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Mukesh Kumar

RR vs DC Full Squads

Rajasthan Royals Full Squad For IPL 2023: Sanju Samson (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shimron Hetmyer, Devdutt Padikkal, Jos Buttler, Dhruv Jurel, Riyan Parag, Sandeep Sharma, Trent Boult, Obed McCoy, Navdeep Saini, Kuldeep Sen, Kuldeep Yadav, R Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, KC Cariappa, Jason Holder, Donovan Ferreira, Kunal Rathore, Adam Zampa, KM Asif, Murugan Ashwin, Akash Vashisht, Abdul PA, Joe Root

Delhi Capitals Full Squad For IPL 2023: David Warner (c), Phil Salt, Manish Pandey, Sarfaraz Khan, Abishek Porel, Prithvi Shaw, Rilee Rossouw, Rovman Powell, Yash Dhull, Mitchell Marsh, Axar Patel, Lalit Yadav, Aman Khan, Anrich Nortje, Mustafizur Rahman, Lungi Ngidi, Ishant Sharma, Kuldeep Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed, Mukesh Kumar, Chetan Sakariya, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Pravin Dubey, Vicky Ostwal

Get the latest Cricket News, IPL 2023 Live Score, Orange Cap and Purple Cap holder details here