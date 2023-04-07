RR vs DC, IPL 2023: Guwahati Weather Forecast and Barsapara Cricket Stadium Pitch Report

Rajasthan Royals are all set to take on Delhi Capitals in their next match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. The highly anticipated clash is slated to take place on April 8 at the Assam Cricket Association Stadium (also known as Barsapara Cricket Stadium) in Guwahati. With one victory out of their previous two games, Rajasthan are currently occupying fourth place in the league table. In the earlier match, which was also hosted at the same venue, the side endured a close 5-run defeat against Punjab Kings.

Delhi Capitals have not yet tasted success in the IPL 2023. Lucknow Super Giants beat them by 50 runs in the season opener. In the subsequent fixture, the David Warner-led side fell short of reigning champions Gujarat Titans, losing their first home game by 6 wickets. The Capitals will look forward to getting the best out of the Rajasthan game.

Pitch Report:

The Barsapara Stadium is hosting IPL matches for the first time this season with Rajasthan Royals being the home unit. Similar to the opening fixture, the match between Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Capitals is expected to be a high-scoring affair with batters finding good connections on the flat surface. The pacers may produce damage with the new ball and spinners are anticipated to get some assistance in the middle overs.

Weather Report:

The weather at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium is expected to be clear on April 8. There is no chance of rain being a spoilsport during the IPL match between Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Capitals. The wind speed will be around 3-7 km/h during the 20-over clash. The temperature could hover around 22 degrees Celsius to 36 degrees Celsius, while the humidity is anticipated to be around 58 percent.

Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals Telecast and Live Streaming Details:

The Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2023 match will be telecast on the Star Sports network. Live streaming will be available on the JioCinema app and website.

Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals Full Squads:

Rajasthan Royals: Sanju Samson (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shimron Hetmyer, Devdutt Padikkal, Jos Buttler, Dhruv Jurel, Riyan Parag, Sandeep Sharma, Trent Boult, Obed McCoy, Navdeep Saini, Kuldeep Sen, Kuldip Yadav, R Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, KC Cariappa, Jason Holder, Donovan Ferreira, Kunal Rathore, Adam Zampa, KM Asif, Murugan Ashwin, Akash Vashisht, Abdul P A, Joe Root

Delhi Capitals: David Warner (c), Phil Salt, Manish Pandey, Sarfaraz Khan, Abishek Porel, Prithvi Shaw, Rilee Rossouw, Rovman Powell, Yash Dhull, Mitchell Marsh, Axar Patel, Lalit Yadav, Aman Khan, Anrich Nortje, Mustafizur Rahman, Lungi Ngidi, Ishant Sharma, Kuldeep Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed, Mukesh Kumar, Chetan Sakariya, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Pravin Dubey, Vicky Ostwal

