RR vs GT: Check Dream11 Hints, Captain And Vice-captain Picks For Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans, IPL 2023

Both Rajasthan Royals and Gujarat Titans will be aiming to return to winning ways when they square off against each other on Friday. Gujarat’s three-match winning streak was halted by Delhi Capitals on earlier this week in Ahmedabad.

The defending Indian Premier League (IPL) champions currently have 12 points to their name. Rajasthan, on the other hand, are two points behind Gujarat in the IPL 2023 standings.

Orange Cap Holder IPL 2023: See the Full List Here

With an average run-rate of 9.6, Rajasthan have been the quickest scoring team in the powerplay in IPL 2023. In their last match, Rajasthan though suffered a six-wicket defeat at the hands of Mumbai Indians.

Fantasy Player Picks for Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans

Hardik Pandya may have picked up two wickets in IPL 2023 so far but the Gujarat Titans skipper’s performance with the bat has been impressive. Pandya’s supreme all-round prowess can help you score big in fantasy cricket. Rajasthan batter Yashasvi Jaiswal is at the second spot in the IPL 2023 Orange Cap standings.

Purple Cap: Check Out Full List for Top Bowlers in Purple Cap Race

So, the opening batter can be picked in the squad as a vice-captain. With 17 wickets to his name in IPL 2023, Mohammad Shami is the current Purple Cap holder. The Gujarat pacer will indeed be a key figure in the bowling unit.

Head To Head Records

Rajasthan and Gujarat have so far faced each other four times and the Sanju Samson-led side have emerged victorious just once. Rajasthan’s solitary win over Gujarat occurred during their last meet earlier this season. Rajasthan got the better of Gujarat by three wickets in that contest.

IPL 2023 Points Table: Check Team Standings, Team Points, Wins, Losses

Dream11 Prediction

Captain: Hardik Pandya

Vice-captain: Yashasvi Jaiswal

Wicketkeepers: Sanju Samson, Jos Buttler

Batters: David Miller, Shimron Hetmyer, Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Devdutt Padikkal

All-rounders: Hardik Pandya, Ravichandran Ashwin

Bowlers: Rashid Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal

RR vs GT Probable XIs

RR Probable XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (c), Devdutt Padikkal, Jason Holder, Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Sandeep Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal

GT Probable XI: Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Shubman Gill, Hardik Pandya (c), Vijay Shankar, David Miler, Abhinav Manohar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmad, Mohammad Shami, Josh Little

RR vs GT Full Squads

Rajasthan Royals Full Squad: Sanju Samson (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shimron Hetmyer, Devdutt Padikkal, Jos Buttler, Dhruv Jurel, Riyan Parag, Sandeep Sharma, Trent Boult, Obed McCoy, Navdeep Saini, Kuldeep Sen, Kuldeep Yadav, R Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, KC Cariappa, Jason Holder, Donovan Ferreira, Kunal Rathore, Adam Zampa, KM Asif, Murugan Ashwin, Akash Vashisht, Abdul PA, Joe Root Singh, Litton Das

Gujarat Titans Full Squad: Hardik Pandya (c), Shubman Gill, David Miller, Abhinav Manohar, Sai Sudharsan, Wriddhiman Saha, Matthew Wade, Rashid Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Vijay Shankar, Mohammed Shami, Alzarri Joseph, Yash Dayal, Pradeep Sangwan, Darshan Nalkande, Jayant Yadav, R. Sai Kishore, Noor Ahmad, Kane Williamson, Odean Smith, KS Bharat, Shivam Mavi, Urvil Patel, Joshua Little, Mohit Sharma

Get the latest Cricket News, IPL 2023 Live Score, Orange Cap and Purple Cap holder details here