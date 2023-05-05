RR vs GT IPL 2023 Live Streaming: When and Where to watch Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans Match Live on TV, Online

Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans Live Streaming: Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans Live Streaming: Rajasthan Royals will aim to return to the top of the table when they host Gujarat Titans in the IPL on April 5. Both teams are coming into this match after losing their previous fixture. A win on Friday will go a long way in ensuring qualification for the playoffs. Rajasthan Royals were steamrolled by a ruthless Mumbai Indians side last week. Although Yashasvi Jaiswal smashed a brilliant century, Rajasthan’s bowlers let the team down in that match. The likes of Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal, and Jason Holder went for plenty of runs. Rajasthan bowlers will have to step up against Gujarat on Friday. On the other hand, defending champions Gujarat will be hurting from the loss against Delhi Capitals. Hardik Pandya and Co would want to bounce back from that humiliating defeat by scoring an impressive win against Rajasthan.

Ahead of the IPL match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians, here is all you need to know:

Q.On what date will the match between Rajasthan Royals and Gujarat Titans be played?

The match between Rajasthan Royals and Gujarat Titans will be played on May 5.

Q.Where will the match between Rajasthan Royals and Gujarat Titans be played?

The match between Rajasthan Royals and Gujarat Titans will be played at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur.

Q.What time will the match between Rajasthan Royals and Gujarat Titans begin?

The match between Rajasthan Royals and Gujarat Titans will begin at 7:30 pm IST on May 5.

Q.How do I watch the live streaming of the match between Rajasthan Royals and Gujarat Titans?

The match between Rajasthan Royals and Gujarat Titans will be live streamed on the JioCinema app and website.

Q.Which TV channels will broadcast the match between Rajasthan Royals and Gujarat Titans?

The match between Rajasthan Royals and Gujarat Titans will be televised on the Star Sports Network in India.

RR vs GT Full Squads

Rajasthan Royals: Devdutt Padikkal, Jos Buttler, Shimron Hetmyer, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel, Riyan Parag, Donovan Ferreira, Kunal Rathore, Joe Root, Sanju Samson, KC Cariappa, Kuldeep Sen, Kuldip Yadav, Navdeep Saini, KM Ashif,Prasidh Krishna, Trent Boult, Murugan Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Adam Zampa, Ravichandran Ashwin, Akash vashisth, Jason Holder, Abdul PA

Gujarat Titans: Hardik Pandya (c), Shubman Gill, David Miller, Abhinav Manohar, Sai Sudharsan, Wriddhiman Saha, Matthew Wade, Rashid Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Vijay Shankar, Mohammed Shami, Alzarri Joseph, Yash Dayal, Pradeep Sangwan, Darshan Nalkande, Jayant Yadav, R Sai Kishore, Noor Ahmad, Shivam Mavi, Joshua Little, Kane Williamson, Mohit Sharma, Urvil Patel, KS Bharat, Odean Smith

Get the latest Cricket News, IPL 2023 Live Score, Orange Cap and Purple Cap holder details here