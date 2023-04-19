RR vs LSG Live, IPL 2023: Top-of-the-table Clash as Rajasthan Royals Host Lucknow Super Giants in Jaipur

Live now
Curated By: Feroz Khan
Last Updated: April 19, 2023, 14:52 IST
Jaipur, India
IPL 2023 Today’s Match Live Updates, RR vs LSG: For the first time this season, Rajasthan Royals will play host to a team at their home. They have been traveling a lot, have held a couple of matches at their ‘second home’ in Gwalior but nearly three weeks after the start of IPL 2023, will be playing in Jaipur, their designated base. RR have emerged as the team to beat this season having won four of their five matches for eight points and top spot on the table. They will welcome Lucknow Super Giants, a team that is second in the standings with three wins from fiveattempts. Read More
Hello everyone! Welcome to our live coverage from the IPL 2023 match between Rajasthan Royals and Lucknow Super Giants. Sanju Samson-led RR are in top form. They have found ways to win matches with different players stepping up. After winning three matches while defending totals, they completed a thrilling chase against defending champions Gujarat Titans in their last match which helped them open up a two-point lead at the top. RR will be hoping to extend that to four since they will now be playing in Jaipur, aiming to ride on the home advantage.
RR’s campaign has been driven by the form of their openers Jos Buttler and Yashasvi Jaiswal with the pair consistently giving their team a solid start. However, when both exited early against Chennai Super Kings, captain Sanju Samson and finisher Shimron Hetmyer stepped up and took them over the line. With two quality spinners in Ravichandran Ashwin and Yuzvendra Chahal, they have managed to put brakes on the scoring rate in the middle overs while Sandeep Sharma has also been using his IPL experience well.
LSG have a superb line-up. The quality of their squad can be gauged from the fact that Quinton de Kock is yet to get a game. However, the franchise would want to address their batting approach in the middle overs something which they should be addressing.
Here’s everything you need to know about tonight’s blockbuster clash
What: IPL 2023, Match no. 26 – RR vs LSG
When: April 19, 2023
Where: Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur
Start Time: 7:30 PM IST
Full Squads
Lucknow Super Giants: KL Rahul(c), Kyle Mayers, Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Krunal Pandya, Nicholas Pooran(w), Ayush Badoni, Avesh Khan, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Mark Wood, Ravi Bishnoi, Amit Mishra, Jaydev Unadkat, Krishnappa Gowtham, Prerak Mankad, Daniel Sams, Manan Vohra, Quinton de Kock, Swapnil Singh, Naveen-ul-Haq, Yash Thakur, Romario Shepherd, Karan Sharma, Mayank Yadav
Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson(w/c), Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Adam Zampa, Sandeep Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal, Devdutt Padikkal, Murugan Ashwin, Donavon Ferreira, Navdeep Saini, Joe Root, Jason Holder, Akash Vasisht, KC Cariappa, Obed McCoy, KM Asif, Kuldip Yadav, Kuldeep Sen, Abdul Basith, Kunal Singh Rathore
