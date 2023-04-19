RR vs LSG Live Cricket Streaming IPL 2023: How to Watch Rajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Super Giants Coverage on TV And Online

Lucknow Super Giants will be aiming to topple Rajasthan Royals and claim the top spot when they face each other in the IPL on Wednesday. The match between Rajasthan and Lucknow is scheduled to be played at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. Lucknow will head into the game after a two-wicket defeat at the hands of Punjab Kings. With six points from five games, KL Rahul’s men are placed in second position in the IPL 2023 standings.

Defeating Rajasthan won’t be easy, the side have been unbeaten in their last three games in the Indian Premier League.

After playing five matches in IPL 2023 till now, the Sanju Samson-led side have bagged eight points.

When will the Rajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Super Giants, IPL 2023 match be played?

The Rajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Super Giants IPL 2023 match will take place on April 19, Wednesday.

Where will the Rajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Super Giants, IPL 2023 match be played?

The Rajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Super Giants IPL 2023 match will be played at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur.

What time will the Rajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Super Giants, IPL 2023 match start?

The Rajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Super Giants IPL 2023 match will begin at 7:30 pm IST.

How to live stream Rajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Super Giants, IPL 2023 match?

The Rajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Super Giants IPL 2023 match will be streamed live on JioCinema app and website.

How to watch Rajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Super Giants, IPL 2023 match on TV?

The Rajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Super Giants IPL 2023 match will be televised live on Star Sports Network.

What are the full squads of Rajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Super Giants For IPL 2023?

Rajasthan Royals Full Squad For IPL 2023: Sanju Samson (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shimron Hetmyer, Devdutt Padikkal, Jos Buttler, Dhruv Jurel, Riyan Parag, Sandeep Sharma, Trent Boult, Obed McCoy, Navdeep Saini, Kuldeep Sen, Kuldeep Yadav, R Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, KC Cariappa, Jason Holder, Donovan Ferreira, Kunal Rathore, Adam Zampa, KM Asif, Murugan Ashwin, Akash Vashisht, Abdul PA, Joe Root Singh, Litton Das

Lucknow Super Giants Full Squad For IPL 2023: KL Rahul (c), Ayush Badoni, Karan Sharma, Manan Vohra, Quinton de Kock, Marcus Stoinis, Krishnappa Gowtham, Deepak Hooda, Kyle Mayers, Krunal Pandya, Avesh Khan, Mohsin Khan, Mark Wood, Mayank Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi, Yudhvir Charak, Naveen-ul-Haq, Swapnil Singh, Prerak Mankad, Amit Mishra, Daniel Sams, Romario Shepherd, Yash Thakur, Jaydev Unadkat, Nicholas Pooran

