Rajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Super Giants Probable XIs, IPL 2023: Check Predicted Teams and RR vs LSG Head to Head Record

Buoyed by three back-to-back wins, Rajasthan Royals will be aiming to get the better of Lucknow Super Giants in the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Wednesday. The IPL 2023 match between Rajasthan Royals and Lucknow Super Giants will be played at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. Sanju Samson’s men kicked off their IPL 2023 journey on a sublime note after winning four of their first five games. With eight points from five matches, the IPL 2008 winners now occupy the top spot in the standings. In their last match, Rajasthan Royals scripted a terrific three-wicket win over defending champions Gujarat Titans.

Lucknow Super Giants will be aiming to return to winning ways on Wednesday. The KL Rahul-led side will head into the game after being defeated by Punjab Kings. Second-placed Lucknow Super Giants currently have six points in their kitty.

Head-to-head records

The two teams have faced each other on two occasions till now but Lucknow Super Giants have not been able to emerge victorious even once. In their last meeting, Rajasthan Royals secured a 24-run victory on 15 May, 2022.

Check Out RR vs LSG Probable XIs

RR Probable XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson (c and wk), Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Sandeep Sharma, Adam Zampa

LSG Probable XI: KL Rahul (c), Kyle Mayers, Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Marcus Stoinis, Ayush Badoni, Krishnappa Gowtham, Ravi Bishnoi, Mark Wood, Avesh Khan

RR vs LSG Full Squads

Rajasthan Royals Full Squad For IPL 2023: Sanju Samson (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shimron Hetmyer, Devdutt Padikkal, Jos Buttler, Dhruv Jurel, Riyan Parag, Sandeep Sharma, Trent Boult, Obed McCoy, Navdeep Saini, Kuldeep Sen, Kuldeep Yadav, R Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, KC Cariappa, Jason Holder, Donovan Ferreira, Kunal Rathore, Adam Zampa, KM Asif, Murugan Ashwin, Akash Vashisht, Abdul PA, Joe Root Singh, Litton Das

Lucknow Super Giants Full Squad For IPL 2023: KL Rahul (c), Ayush Badoni, Karan Sharma, Manan Vohra, Quinton de Kock, Marcus Stoinis, Krishnappa Gowtham, Deepak Hooda, Kyle Mayers, Krunal Pandya, Avesh Khan, Mohsin Khan, Mark Wood, Mayank Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi, Yudhvir Charak, Naveen-ul-Haq, Swapnil Singh, Prerak Mankad, Amit Mishra, Daniel Sams, Romario Shepherd, Yash Thakur, Jaydev Unadkat, Nicholas Pooran

