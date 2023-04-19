RR vs LSG, IPL 2023: Jaipur Weather Forecast and Sawai Mansingh Stadium Pitch Report

The Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur is all set to host its first match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 with Rajasthan Royals and Lucknow Super Giants going head-to-head. The highly anticipated clash is slated to take place on April 19 at 7:30 PM IST. After playing their previous two home games in Guwahati, the Royals are finally coming back to their own base. The Sanju Samson-led side will eye for a positive result in their maiden appearance in front of the home crowd. With 4 victories in 5 games, Rajasthan are comfortably sitting at the top of the table.

IPL 2023 Points Table: Check Team Standings, Team Points, Wins, Losses & Orange Cap, Purple Cap

Lucknow Super Giants are also showing their level this season and won three out of their last five matches. KL Rahul and Co, however, could not replicate the form in the last game against Punjab Kings. A below-par batting performance was mostly responsible for the 2-wicket defeat. The Super Giants need to address the issues to overcome the high-flying Rajasthan Royals.

Pitch Report:

The pitch at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur is known for providing assistance to the bowlers. This was the surface, on which Sohail Tanvir recorded the best-ever IPL bowling figure of 6/14 in the inaugural edition. The venue has hosted 47 IPL matches beforehand and no team could breach the 200-run mark. The average first-innings total here is 157 and the chasing team shares a superior winning percentage. The powerful bowling attack of Rajasthan Royals is expected to put on a dominating show as the franchise is returning to the ground for the first time since 2019.

Weather Report:

The weather in Jaipur is expected to be partly cloudy on April 19. There is no chance of rain being a spoilsport during the IPL match between Rajasthan Royals and Lucknow Super Giants. The wind speed will be around 19-22 km/h during the 20-over clash. The temperature could hover around 25 degrees Celsius to 38 degrees Celsius, while the humidity is anticipated to be around 30 percent.

Rajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Super Giants Telecast and Live Streaming Details:

The Rajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Super Giants IPL 2023 match will be telecast on the Star Sports network. Live streaming of the same will be available on the JioCinema app and website.

Get the latest Cricket News, IPL 2023 Live Score, Orange Cap and Purple Cap holder details here