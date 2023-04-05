RR vs PBKS, IPL 2023: Guwahati Weather Forecast and Barsapara Cricket Stadium Pitch Report

Rajasthan Royals are set to host Punjab Kings in their upcoming fixture of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. The much-anticipated clash is slated to take place on April 5 at the Assam Cricket Association Stadium (popularly known as Barsapara Stadium) in Guwahati. It will be the first IPL match being hosted in Assam with the Royals being the home unit. The Pink franchise will play two games at the venue before shifting their base to Jaipur. The other match is scheduled for April 8 against Delhi Capitals.

Rajasthan Royals, who were the runners-up in the IPL 2022, kicked off the campaign with much positivity, getting the better of Sunrisers Hyderabad in the season opener. Punjab Kings, on the other hand, are also coming off a victory. They outclassed Kolkata Knight Riders in the opening game, in which rain played a spoilsport during Kolkata’s batting. The Kings, however, won the match by 7 runs as per the DLS method.

Pitch Report:

The IPL fixtures might be a new occasion for the Assam Cricket Association Stadium but the venue has previously hosted three T20 Internationals. The pitch is known to offer good bounce with batters finding a good connection. The last 20-over game here was a high-scoring affair with both India and South Africa crossing the 200-run mark. The pacers may enjoy a good session with the new ball, while the spinners are expected to get some assistance in the middle overs.

Weather Report:

The weather at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium is expected to be clear on April 5. There is no chance of rain being a spoilsport during the IPL match between Rajasthan Royals and Punjab Kings. The wind speed will be around 9-11 km/h during the 20-over clash. The temperature could hover around 23 degrees Celsius to 30 degrees Celsius, while the humidity is anticipated to be around 69 per cent.

Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings Telecast and Live Streaming Details:

The Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings IPL 2023 match will be telecast on the Star Sports network. Live streaming of the IPL counter will be available on JioCinema for free.

Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings Full Squads:

Rajasthan Royals: Sanju Samson (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shimron Hetmyer, Devdutt Padikkal, Jos Buttler, Dhruv Jurel, Riyan Parag, Sandeep Sharma, Trent Boult, Obed McCoy, Navdeep Saini, Kuldeep Sen, Kuldip Yadav, R Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, KC Cariappa, Jason Holder, Donovan Ferreira, Kunal Rathore, Adam Zampa, KM Asif, Murugan Ashwin, Akash Vashisht, Abdul P A, Joe Root

Punjab Kings: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Shahrukh Khan, Matthew Short, Prabhsimran Singh, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Jitesh Sharma, Raj Bawa, Rishi Dhawan, Liam Livingstone, Atharva Taide, Arshdeep Singh, Baltej Singh, Nathan Ellis, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Harpreet Brar, Sam Curran, Sikandar Raza, Harpreet Bhatia, Vidwath Kaverappa, Mohit Rathee, Shivam Singh

