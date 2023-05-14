RR vs RCB Dream11 Prediction IPL 2023: Check Team Captain, Vice-captain And Probable XIs and Head-To-Head Records For Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore

Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bangalore will face off in a crucial match at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium on Sunday, May 14. The match could have a big impact on both teams’ chances of making it to the playoffs.

Rajasthan are coming off a thumping win over the Kolkata Knight Riders, while the RCB lost to the Mumbai Indians by six wickets. The Royals’ batting unit, led by Yashasvi Jaiswal, is in good form, and they will be looking to continue their run against the RCB. Royals’ bowling attack also performed well against the Knight Riders, but they will need to be at their best to contain the RCB batting lineup.

While Faf du Plessis and Co. will be hoping to bounce back from their loss to the Mumbai Indians. Virat Kohli will need to step up with the bat, and the middle order will need to be more consistent. The RCB bowling attack also needs to improve, as they were taken apart by the Mumbai Indians.

Jos Buttler missed out in the last match against KKR and on a flat batting track in Jaipur he will be an absolute gun. He is expected to step up and take charge in this crunch match. He needs to be wary of RCB’s quick bowlers, but he has the experience to make his presence felt. Buttler can be the captain of your side.

For RCB, Faf du Plessis has been the best batter and once again, a lot of onus will be on him. He will be expected to get the team off to a cracking start. He can be the vice-captain of your fantasy team.

Head To Head Records

Royal Challengers Bangalore and Rajasthan Royals have faced each other on 29 occasions. RCB has won 14 and RR has managed 12 wins so far. The rest of the three matches did not have any results.

RR vs RCB Probable XIs

RR Probable XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Joe Root, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Murugan Ashwin, Trent Boult, Sandeep Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal

RCB Probable XI: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (C), Mahipal Lomror, Glenn Maxwell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Suyash Prabhudessai, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Josh Hazlewood, Mohammed Siraj

What are the full squads of Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bangalore For IPL 2023?

RR vs RCB Full Squad

Rajasthan Royals: Sanju Samson (c & wk), Jos Buttler, Jason Holder, Joe Root, Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Riyan Parag, Murugan Ashwin, Ravi Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Trent Boult, Sandeep Sharma, Obed McCoy, Navdeep Saini, KM Asif, Abdul Basith, Kuldip Sen, KC Cariappa, Adam Zampa, Devdutt Padikkal, Akash Vasisht, Kunal Singh Rathore

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis, Mahipal Lomror, Glenn Maxwell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik, Suyash Prabhudessai, David Willey, Wanindu Hasaranga, Mohammed Siraj, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Harshal Patel, Akash Deep, Finn Allen, Karn Sharma, Anuj Rawat, Michael Bracewell, Siddarth Kaul, Sonu Yadav, Manoj Bhandage, Wayne Parnell, Rajan Kumar, Avinash Singh, Himanshu Sharma