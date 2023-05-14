'Sorry, I do Not Have an Answer': Sanju Samson Still Processing Rajasthan Royals' Epic Batting Collapse

Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson is befuddled at what he witnessed while sitting in the team dug-out at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium on Sunday evening.

In what was expected to be a close fight, RR, a team that overhauled 150 in just 13.1 overs few days back in IPL 2023, meekly surrendered to Royal Challengers Bangalore to be bowled out for 59 in chase of 172.

There was just one score of any significance from RR and it came from Shimron Hetmyer who counterattacked amidst the collapse hitting three sixes in a row before being dismissed for 35. The rest 10 combined for a meagre 21.

RR are having a poor second half in the ongoing season having succumbed to a fourth defeat in last five matches. The current run is ages away from how they began their campaign with five wins from eight matches.

When asked if he’s been able to put a finger on what exactly has changed, Samson replied, “That is a great question actually. I was thinking about it while sitting in the dug-out seeing the batting collapse and where it went wrong. Sorry, I do not have an answer to be very honest. I am just thinking through it."

Samson said RR’s top-order was scoring heavily in the first few games but it has changed now. “Our top-three were scoring runs in the first few games. We usually go hard in the powerplay but that did not quite happen today. It’s too early to review the batting collapse," he said.

RR lost half their side inside the Powerplay and explained that with the ball getting older and the wicket slowing down as the game progresses, it’s imperative to take advantage of the fielding restrictions.

“That is the nature of T20 cricket, you have to go hard in the powerplay, knowing that the wicket will slow down, when the ball is getting older. Today, it did not work out. Credit has to go out to the RCB bowlers and especially their teammates. Their energy was great and they really wanted to win this game," he said.

Samson though felt if the Powerplay would’ve been decent for RR, the match would gave gone down to the wire.

“That could have gone to the wire, it could have been a tight match if we had a decent powerplay and through the middle if played spin well. I felt that was a par score on this wicket," Samsom said.

While stunned, Samson isn’t losing hope.

“We all know the nature of the IPL. We know things can change in a couple of days. We have seen very funny, funny things happen at the end of the league stages. We have to be strong, be professional and think about the game. We have to take one day off. We are playing in Dharamsala. Have to keep your hopes high and try your best," he said.