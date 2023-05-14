RR vs RCB Live Cricket Streaming IPL 2023: How to Watch Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Coverage on TV And Online

Rajasthan Royals charge into the clash against the Royal Challengers Bangalore on the back of a resounding victory over the Kolkata Knight Riders. With in-form Yashasvi Jaiswal at the top, their batting lineup is on fire, and they’ve got the home advantage in Jaipur, which could give them the edge over RCB. However, RR bowlers will face an uphill battle against the mighty top order of the Royal Challengers.

On the flip side, the Royal Challengers Bangalore march onto the field with a bitter taste in their mouths after a crushing loss to the Mumbai Indians. Their bowling attack was left in shambles, and now it’s time for Virat Kohli to step up his game and amp up his strike rate. Furthermore, the middle order needs to find its groove and deliver consistent performances.

Ahead of Sunday’s IPL 2023 match between Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bangalore; here is all you need to know:

What date IPL 2023 match between Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bangalore will be played?

The IPL 2023 match between Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bangalore will take place on May 14, Sunday.

Where will the IPL 2023 match Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore be played?

The IPL 2023 match between Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore will be played at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur.

What time will the IPL 2023 match between Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bangalore begin?

The IPL 2023 match between Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bangalore will begin at 7:30 PM IST on Sunday.

Which TV channels will broadcast Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL 2023 match?

Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Indians match will be televised on the Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Indians IPL 2023 match?

Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore match will be streamed live on the Jio Cinema app and website in India.

What are the full squads of Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bangalore For IPL 2023?

RR vs RCB Full Squad

Rajasthan Royals: Sanju Samson (c & wk), Jos Buttler, Jason Holder, Joe Root, Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Riyan Parag, Murugan Ashwin, Ravi Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Trent Boult, Sandeep Sharma, Obed McCoy, Navdeep Saini, KM Asif, Abdul Basith, Kuldip Sen, KC Cariappa, Adam Zampa, Devdutt Padikkal, Akash Vasisht, Kunal Singh Rathore

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis, Mahipal Lomror, Glenn Maxwell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik, Suyash Prabhudessai, David Willey, Wanindu Hasaranga, Mohammed Siraj, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Harshal Patel, Akash Deep, Finn Allen, Karn Sharma, Anuj Rawat, Michael Bracewell, Siddarth Kaul, Sonu Yadav, Manoj Bhandage, Wayne Parnell, Rajan Kumar, Avinash Singh, Himanshu Sharma